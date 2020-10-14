Release date and all the details of the eighteenth season

Everything is ready for the arrival of season 18 of NCIS: after the events of the last episodes, fans of the CBS show they are eager to find out how the story of the members of the famous anti-crime unit will continue.

As you know, during these unpublished episodes we will see thefarewell of Maria Bello from the series, although we still don’t know the details of Sloane’s future. To see the new season we will have to wait for next November 17, so there is just a little more than a month left for the broadcast of the episodes, which will be set during the fall of 2019, we will then follow the events of Gibbs, engaged in a very important mission.

Also during the eighteenth season, episode four hundred will be broadcast, so we are sure that the network will have some ideas in mind to celebrate this important milestone with the fans. Finally, we point out that the large cast of NCIS is currently busy with the reading of the scripts, as he made known Wilmer Valderrama with a post shared on his Instagram page and that you can find at the bottom of the news. We are waiting to know more details about the events of the show, if you are looking for other rumors we report this news about the plot of season 18 of NCIS.