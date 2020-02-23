Reinier's spectacular heel assistance in his debut with Real Madrid Castilla

Reinier He has left a beautiful detail of quality in his debut as a Real Madrid player on Sunday afternoon at Real Madrid Castilla – San Sebastián de los Reyes. The young Brazilian has shown very active in the first part and his effort has shone in the last minutes of the first part.

A good wall between Reinier and Rodrygo has left the latter inside the area to put the ball behind. Before the death pass, Reinier has broken into the area to show his quality. The debutante has left the ball with a magnificent heels to the widespread surprise so that Fidalgo Push it at pleasure from the penalty spot.