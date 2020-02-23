Sports

Reinier's spectacular heel assistance in his debut with Real Madrid Castilla

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Reinier He has left a beautiful detail of quality in his debut as a Real Madrid player on Sunday afternoon at Real Madrid Castilla – San Sebastián de los Reyes. The young Brazilian has shown very active in the first part and his effort has shone in the last minutes of the first part.

A good wall between Reinier and Rodrygo has left the latter inside the area to put the ball behind. Before the death pass, Reinier has broken into the area to show his quality. The debutante has left the ball with a magnificent heels to the widespread surprise so that Fidalgo Push it at pleasure from the penalty spot.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.