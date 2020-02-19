Reinier, very excited: "I fulfill a childhood dream"

The Brazilian Reinier Jesus Carvalho, a new Real Madrid player, said in his first words as a Real Madrid player, during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium honor box, which he wishes "be part of the story" of the most successful club in the world.

In a presentation full of emotion, with Reinier unable to hold back tears Since entering the box and a video was projected with goals and plays from his childhood, the new Madrid player was brief with a few words in which he thanked the support of his family to fulfill a dream.

"It's a very happy day for me, in which I fulfill a childhood dream. Many thanks to the president and my family who were always with me and thought it would be possible to get here. I want to be part of the history of this great club. Hala Madrid, "he said.

Reinier, with suit and black tie next to white shirt, signed his contract for the next six seasons with Real Madrid next to President Florentino Pérez and later he posed in the antepalco with the Real Madrid shirt with his name on his back and no back.

The new Madrid player was accompanied by his family, his father Mauro who could not contain the emotion from the beginning and his mother Susana, plus his little sister Julia.

The event was attended by his first coach in Spain, Raúl González in command of Castilla, where at 18 he will play matches in Second Division B interspersing training with the first team under the command of Zinedine Zidane.