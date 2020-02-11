Reheated? Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto are captured together after litigation

Share it:

They say that after the storm comes calm and actors Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto seem to be better than ever.

And it is that celebrities want to leave the controversy behind and they both attended a Christmas school event of their youngest daughter Alexa Miranda.

In the images, shared by both actors, we see the girls acting happily together with their schoolmates in the expected concert of the holiday season.

Each one posted on their Instagram accounts how good they had and how proud they were of their youngest daughter.

Even Geraldine showed a picture posing with Alexa in what appears to be her truck.

While the 'Single with Daughters' actor also captured the most fun and emotional moments of the school celebration:

The previous conflicts

A few weeks ago it was announced that Geraldine Bazán would have done witchcraft to Gabriel Soto and that he had even asked him that "the beings from beyond would disfigure the face of his current partner, Irina Baeva."

Now, the actor decided to talk about it, because he said that all you want is to be at peace with his daughters.

At the time, Geraldine claimed that the accusations were completely false and that, for a long time, she had ceased to have a love interest in Gabriel Soto, however, she wished her health and well-being for the sake of her daughters.

