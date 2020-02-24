Reheated? Aracely Arámbula is captured having dinner with ex (VIDEO)

A few weeks ago Aracely Arambula surprised the press by announcing that she is in love and with a new heartthrob.

Although he did not reveal who it was, today a video of the actress with her ex-partner Arturo Carmona so speculation about whether they resumed their courtship, did not wait.

Drop the Soup presented a video where we see ‘La Chule’ have dinner with who was her boyfriend 9 years ago.

Of course, the couple was not alone, because there were other people accompanying them, among them the brother of the actress who gave life to "La Doña".

Although in the video we don't see any compromising image, some believe that the couple gave themselves a possible second chance.

And it is that Carmona always falls apart in compliments towards Aracely; The last time he was asked about her, he spoke wonders of the actress:

She is a woman that I will always have a love and a special esteem. ”

With information on Suelta la Sopa and People in Spanish.

You may also be interested: This is the condition that Luis Miguel put Aracely Arámbula to see his children