Reguilón's tears on the bench: he collapsed during Sevilla – Espanyol

Than Sergio Reguilón not going through its best moment is an open secret. There are several days in which he has not fulfilled expectations and has unleashed criticism in much of the stands.

Today I entered the eleven Lopetegui holder, after having been doubt until the last moment due to some inconvenience. The left side was not lucky today, before Espanyol, leaving serious errors on the green. Perhaps the most prominent, the defensive mistake that allowed to put 1-2 on the scoreboard in favor of the rival.

The Seville team coach ended up asking for his change in minute 54 by Gudjel. Reguilon held back but upon reaching the bench collapsed and He ended up breaking into tears.