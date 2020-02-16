Sports

Reguilón's tears on the bench: he collapsed during Sevilla – Espanyol

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Than Sergio Reguilón not going through its best moment is an open secret. There are several days in which he has not fulfilled expectations and has unleashed criticism in much of the stands.

Today I entered the eleven Lopetegui holder, after having been doubt until the last moment due to some inconvenience. The left side was not lucky today, before Espanyol, leaving serious errors on the green. Perhaps the most prominent, the defensive mistake that allowed to put 1-2 on the scoreboard in favor of the rival.

The Seville team coach ended up asking for his change in minute 54 by Gudjel. Reguilon held back but upon reaching the bench collapsed and He ended up breaking into tears.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.