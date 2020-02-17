'Regrettable stories' will be presented at the Malaga Festival

Share it:

After the success of 'Champions', the director Javier Fesser He will present his new work, 'Lamentable Stories' in a special pass that will take place during the 23rd edition of the Malaga Film Festival. The Festival will also recognize the filmmaker's career by granting him a Biznaga for his outstanding career as a filmmaker.

Champions, was the winner of the Goya in the 2019 edition for the best film and was seen by 3.3 million viewers who made it the highest grossing movie of 2018.

In his new comedy, Fesser starts from the following premise: Why overwhelm ourselves with our problems when we can laugh at the misfortunes of others? The plot introduces us to several characters: Ramón, a young man who is about to inherit the empire built by his rigorous and hermetic father; Bermejo, a sickly methodical vacationer of order and enemy of improvisation; Ayoub, a paperless African who pursues his dream accompanied by an unbearable woman who seems to have lost them all and Alipio, a small businessman plunged into the pit of gambling and despair. Four interconnected humor stories that lead us to the conclusion that nothing is as fun as the misfortune of others and that the worse the protagonists spend the better the spectator will spend it.

According to its creator, the story "proposes a thrilling journey, through surrealist humor, through recognizable and current situations in which reality is taken to the limit, dragging our characters, without realizing it, to painfully desperate junctures. Dead ends in which, against all odds, the thing ends well. Fesser signs the script with Claro Garcia.

Chani Martín, Laura Gómez-La Cueva, Janick, Alberto Castrillo-Ferrer Y Fernando San Segundo are among the cast of the new plot. Pendelton movies Y Morena Films produce this length, with the participation of TVE and of Amazon Prime Video.

The movie will hit theaters next 30 of April from the hand of Universal Pictures International Spain.