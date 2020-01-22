Entertainment

         'Regrettable stories' trailer: Javier Fesser returns to absurd humor after the great success of 'Champions'

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The easiest for Javier Fesser After the huge success of 'Champions' it would have been to make a sequel or a film in the same line. However, the Madrid director has preferred to return to the absurd comedy that gave him so many joys during his beginnings with 'Shabby Stories', which now presents its trailer.

Four connected stories

'Shabby stories' revolves around four characters whose stories are interconnected: Ramón, a young man who is about to inherit the empire built by his rigorous and hermetic father; Bermejo, a sickly methodical vacationer of order and enemy of improvisation; Ayoub, a paperless African who pursues his dream accompanied by an unbearable woman who seems to have lost them all and Alipio, a small businessman plunged into the pit of gambling and despair.


The 27 best comedies in film history

Fesser himself signs the script with Claro Garcia, with whom he already collaborated in the wonderful 'Mortadelo and Filemón against Jimmy el Cachondo', while his cast is led by the little known Chani Martín, Laura Gómez-La Cueva, Janick, Alberto Castrillo-Ferrer Y Fernando San Segundo.

'Regrettable stories' will arrive in Spanish cinemas next April 30th. Surely before its premiere we will see at least one other trailer that clarifies better what we can expect from it.

