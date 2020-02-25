Regina of the JNS group and Tono de Magneto announce wedding

Share it:

Regina Murguia of the JNS group has driven all her fans crazy and her boyfriend Tono of the Magneto group proposed to her while they watched a beautiful sunset leaving their fans excited, but without a doubt more to them.

"@tonobeltranena asked and I replied I told him that Siiii And how this story is so special and unique to us, soon, we will tell you on my channel everything that happened on the most special day", says Regina's message.

Much has been said about this romance because at first it was said that Tono was unfaithful to his wife, so Regina immediately broke the silence on social networks where she said she would soon explain her romance.

Meanwhile, his fans are the happiest and sent all kinds of messages to the new commitment which became one of the most commented on social networks.

"Do not go over, I swear that I am not crying many congratulations Reja and Tono", "Many congratulations @murguiaregina and @tonobeltranena may God continue to bless that love", "You see that it is love and you are a good person," they wrote to the couple.

Recall that the couple met on the successful tour of the 90's pop tour where several groups of that decade participated as OV7, Kabah, Litzy, The Sacados and Calo among others.