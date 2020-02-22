 Regina King's conditions to return for a second season of Watchmen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last year we had the pleasant premiere of the series "Watchmen" from HBO that such good reviews won. The door to a second season has already been commented a lot, but the last thing was that the creator and showrunner of the series, Damon Lindelof, took a step back, leaving room for the chain to move forward if he found a suitable candidate to lead the project. A project that HBO has reclassified from series to limited series (or miniseries), for a very focused issue to possible awards.

Now is the actress Regina King the one that talks about it to show interest in a second season, but only if there are a series of conditions, which are reduced to knowing exactly what would happen in it in order to assess it and decide if it compensates.

I can be involved in a second season if I were really smart. I would need to know the beginning and the end, unlike what this (first) season was like.

The actress is very aware that the first season set the bar very high, and given the good opinion she has about Lindelof, she believes that "It is very difficult to think that we can overcome the first season".

Although there are no plans yet to continue the series, in the announcement of the change of status of "Watchmen" now a limited series, HBO sows that possibility by saying in its statement “We discussed with the producers and felt that the limited series was the most accurate representation of the series and of any possible future delivery".

Via information | THR