Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro are boyfriends, she confirms

Actors Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro were recently caught together by a show magazine in a loving situationHowever, neither of them had wanted to accept their relationship publicly, until now.

Regina Blandón, who is the daughter of actor Roberto Blandón and is also 14 years younger than Altomaro, confirms in an interview with Radio Formula that she and Martín They are sentimental couple.

We are very good, very happy and blessed God starting the year with a lot of chamba, ”he said for the Javier Poza program on Radio Formula

Regina, interpreter of Bibi in the comedy program La Familia P.Luche, mentions that she does not like to talk much about her personal life.

There are always comments that are not positive and we prefer not to focus on that (…) It still seems incredible that they move news as well as grandma's, of de it can't be ’”.

Martín Altomaro is an actor originally from Argentina, but raised in Mexico. He has lived for many years in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

Among some of the films in which he has acted stand out The one who seeks finds, More knows the devil and more recently Guadalupe Reyes.