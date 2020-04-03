TV Shows

Regil's husband husband teases her on Instagram

April 3, 2020
During the last weeks, Barbara de Regil has become a target of ridicule for the classes that she offers live exercise every day in the morning, but this time it was her husband Fernando Schoenwald who criticized her through an Instagram story.

On her Instagram account, the actress's husband shared an image where she appears exercising and added a: "This is how Barbara de Regil sleeps," referring to one of the memes that has become the most viral on social networks.

This quickly went viral on the Internet and some of the fans showed their discontent with the man, highlighting that there is no respect in their relationship, therefore, they would not last as long together.

However, Barbara has shared on several occasions how well she gets along with her husband and the excellent relationship they share, so this would be a simple joke towards her.

Barbara and Fernando have been in a relationship for several years and decided to unite their lives three years ago, recently the actress knelt in one of her live classes to ask for her marriage, an action that gave much to talk about.

Bárbara de Regil is one of the most influential artists on social networks, her transcendence has been so great that she has accumulated more than 6.1 million followers on the platform and always has thousands of likes on her publications.

During this quarantine he tries to make the confinement more entertaining for his followers and from Monday to Saturday he organizes classes online at 11 am a day and encourages everyone to follow their exercise routines and their good nutrition.

.

