Reggie had PS2 and Xbox, but not GameCube, when he joined Nintendo

Almost a year has passed since Reggie Fils-Aime left the presidency of Nintendo America, but the background of his long work experience with the Kyoto house continues to emerge.

In the last installment of the Present Value podcast, Reggie confessed that when he started talking with Nintendo, owned PlayStation 2 and Xbox, but not a GameCube. In this regard, he said: "PS2 was dominating the market. GameCube and Xbox were at the same level, so Nintendo, who was used to dominating the market, was in an uncomfortable position. I knew Nintendo, knew its franchises. I owned not only a Super NES, but even a Nintendo 64. I had PlayStation 2 and Xbox One as well – they were all in my house. Curiously, at the time I started talking with Nintendo, I didn't own a GameCube".

This, however, gave him an edge: "As a customer, I could see problems and opportunities. I could understand where there was a need to improve, not only from a sales and marketing point of view, the role for which I was then hired, but from a broader perspective".

The rest, as you well know, is history. After the difficult early 2000s, Nintendo got a amazing success with Wii, one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and later – after the unsuccessful Wii U bracket – with the current Nintendo Switch, which has already reached 52.48 million units distributed.