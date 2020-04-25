Reggaeton Farruko surprises singing famous bolero In my own way

Share it:

San Juan, April 24 (EFE) .- The reggaeton player Farruko, originally from Puerto Rico, United States, surprised his followers this Friday with the performance of the song "A mi manera", one of the best-known boleros and performed by the legendary Puerto Rican salsa duo of Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz.

The performance of the song, which was shared on social networks by Farruko, is a dedication to his deceased grandfather, with whom he heard it for the first time and since then "felt like singing it," according to the urban artist.

Grandfather, I knew this song for you, and from the first time I listened to it, I felt that someone had to sing it, "Farruko explained in the message that accompanied the published video.

The reggaeton also said that thanks to the inspiration that "A mi manera" generated, he composed the song "Mi forma de ser" two years ago, a song that he claimed "stole the hearts of many" and whose official video exceeds 84 million views on YouTube.

Grandfather, wherever you are, this one goes for you, "said Carlos Efrén Reyes, Farruko's real name.

"A mi manera" is the title in Spanish of the song translated from English "My way", made famous by the legendary American singer Frank Sinatra and included on his self-titled album released in 1969.

The single was adapted into English by Paul Anka, based on the 1967 French song "Comme d'habitude", with music written by Claude François and Jacques Revaux.

In addition, Ray and Cruz, two of the best-known salsa artists in the genre, also covered the famous melody.

Ray's creative style on the piano has made him more unique, capturing classical music in salsa themes, as he did in the song "Revolutionary Study", by the Polish pianist Fryderyk Chopin, in "Bestial Sound", released in the self-titled album in 1971.

Ray, a faithful admirer of Beethoven and Bach, mentioned that this idea of ​​including classical music notes in salsa themes, came from his musical studies at the Performing Arts School in New York to become a concert player.

In addition to Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz, other well-known singers have also performed "A mi manera", such as the Mexican Vicente Fernández and the British Robbie Williams.

