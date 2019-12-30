 References and cameos from Crisis on Infinite Earths

Share it:

The macro-crossover of the chain CW left us hooked with an exciting show which brought together the main protagonists of the multiple series that make up its television superhero universe known as the Arrowverse or Arrowverse as well as large doses of stellar appearances, tributes and references to the audiovisual history of the adaptations that the DC Universe has had in different formats of both the past and the present, as well as the comics themselves.

In this article we compile a list of Easter eggs, references, winks and tributes that we could find in the first three chapters of "Supergirl" "Batwoman" and "The Flash" that make up the first part of the macro-event "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

We obviously warn of important spoilers.

Supergirl 5 × 09: Hour One

The event starts with a narrative where the Monitor (LaMonica Garret) explains the creation of the multiverse as well as of the threat that hangs over him. This is taken directly from the first page of the maxi-saga of comics “Crisis On Infinite Earths” from the hand of cartoon artists Marv Wolfman Y George Perez, which inspires the annual Arrowverse mega-crossover.

In that explanation, we have the appearance of multiple worlds and universes accompanied by cameos and characters that were and are part of the audiovisual history of DC Comics, which are razed by the anti-matter wave that is consuming the different lands:

Earth-89: belonging to the duology of Dark Knight movies directed by Tim Burton , "Batman" Y "Batman Returns"; Here we see the journalist of the Gotham Globe, Alexander Knox (Robert Whul), who worked as a secondary in the first installment of the dark knight, make a brief cameo reading a newspaper whose first page has the headline “Batman captures the Joker” . In the sky we see the bati-signal belonging to the current series "Batwoman". Alexander Knox says "I hope you're watching, big guy" in reference to the hero of Gotham City. To stand out while we observe this fleeting appearance we listen to the composer's melody Danny Elfman that musicalizes these two films as well as the mythical Batman: The Animated Series of 1992 and in some parts of the film “Justice League” of 2017. The designation of the world as “Earth-89” is a nod to the first year of the first installment of Batman, 1989. The image of the newspaper that Knox carries corresponds to the cover of the novelization of this film.

belonging to the duology of Dark Knight movies directed by , "Batman" Y "Batman Returns"; Here we see the journalist of the Gotham Globe, (Robert Whul), who worked as a secondary in the first installment of the dark knight, make a brief cameo reading a newspaper whose first page has the headline . In the sky we see the bati-signal belonging to the current series "Batwoman". Alexander Knox says "I hope you're watching, big guy" in reference to the hero of Gotham City.

Later we move on to "Earth-9" in San Francisco, where we see cameos from Robin / Jason Todd (Curran Walters) and Hawk / Hank Hall (Alan Ricthson) of the series "Titans" of the DC Universe streaming platform, this being the first crossover they have with the Arrowverse. The producer Greg Berlanti It is the common denominator within the DC productions in the CW chain and the DC Universe platform. The images of the Titans that we see here belong to the skipped end of the first season of his series.

The world that follows is "Earth-X", dominated by the Nazi regime where we have a brief appearance of Ray Terril / The Ray (Russel Tovey) while flying in the air. This character debuted in the 2017 CW mega-crossover, “Crisis On Earth X” and later he was the protagonist of his non-canon animated series to Arrowverse "Freedom Fighters: The Ray."

We jump to “ Earth 66 " where we have an old man's cameo Dick grayson (Burt Ward) series "Batman" from the 60s starring Adam West as the hooded crusader and Ward as his loyal companion. We see this Dick Grayson wearing a sweater with the characteristic colors of his alter-ego Robin When the skies turn red this exclaims "Holy red skies of death!" this being a variation of its characteristic and iconic expression that Ward said in his interpretation of the wonder boy in the classic series. The sweater worn by Burt Ward's Dick Grayson on his cameo is a tribute to the mini-series of comics aimed at children “Burt Ward: Boy Wonder” launched in 2012 being made by the American publisher TidalWave Productions that portrayed the life of the character's life after the end of the Batman series with a camp tone. Grayson is also accompanied by a German shepherd dog very similar to Ace The Bat Hound, Canine companion of the dynamic duo who has had a constant presence in Batman's mythology. As a curiosity Ward has dedicated his personal life to the rescue of dogs. While Ward makes his cameo we hear a remix of the musical theme from the Batman series of the sixties. This world is referred to as “Earth 66” in reference to the year of premiere of the series in 1966.

where we have an old man's cameo (Burt Ward) series "Batman" from the 60s starring as the hooded crusader and Ward as his loyal companion.

We finally jump to Earth-38 in the Arrowverse, the world of Supergirl and Superman , here we have: The actor's cameo Will wheaton in National City, the home of the steel girl. Wheaton plays a Protestant on Judgment Day carrying a banner that prays "Prepare to know your downfall, the end of the world is near" and exclaiming that even Supergirl can't help it. Wheaton known for his roles in the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Y “The Big Bang Theory” has lent his voice to several animated DC series among them "Teen Titans" Y “Teen Titans Go!” as well as "Legion of Super-heroes" Y "Batman: The Brave and the Bold." Wheaton's character is attacked by Spike , an alien dragon shapeshifter, which causes Supergirl / Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) intervene to help him. We saw this peculiar creature capable of converting from a small lizard to a huge winged blue-winged skull creature for the last time in the sixth episode of the fourth season of the series of the last daughter of Krypton entitled “Call to action”. The phrase "The End Is Approaching / The End Is Nigh" on the sign bearing the character of Wheaton is in reference to the film "Superman II" of 1980 where we see a citizen of Metropolis which also carries a banner with this message, in turn also in the adaptation of the comic "Watchmen" of the year 2009 of the director Zack Snyder we see Rorschac / Walter Kovacs in his civil identity he carries a sign with this same phrase. In Batman v Superman: Ultimate Cut from the same director we see a graffiti of this motto in a spectacular advertisement in the port of Gotham City, close to the initial introduction of Batman (Ben Affleck) in this film.

in the Arrowverse, the world of , here we have:

We jump into the same world to Argo City , the Kryptonian city that survived the explosion of its home planet Krypton, where we have Superman / Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) we see the couple with their firstborn son with little time to be born: Jon Kent

, the Kryptonian city that survived the explosion of its home planet Krypton, where we have (Tyler Hoechlin) and (Elizabeth Tulloch) we see the couple with their firstborn son with little time to be born: Lois teases Clark by saying that he might be able to fight villains like Zod or Doomsday But I couldn't change a baby's diaper. Is it is the first mention that is made of the monster Doomsday within the "Arrowvverse" and we saw Zod as a hallucination that tormented the Man of Steel at the end of the second season of the Steel Girl series, it is mentioned that the latter He died years before the beginning of this series.

or But I couldn't change a baby's diaper. Is of the monster Doomsday within the "Arrowvverse" and we saw Zod as a hallucination that tormented the Man of Steel at the end of the second season of the Steel Girl series, it is mentioned that the latter The superfamily is alerted by Alura In-Ze (Erica Durance), mother of Kara Zor-El that the anti-matter wave is consuming the entire universe in its path and is approaching Argo City. Superfamily He decides to put his baby on a ship and send him away of the impending destruction.

Here we have several tributes and references in this segment of the episode:

Jon Kent, son of Lois Lane and Superman, half human and Kryptonian debuted for the first time in the comics Convergence: Superman # 2 from the hand of the artist Dan Jurgens in 2016.

The way Lois and Clark put their newborn son on an escape ship to save him from destruction is a direct tribute to the way that Jor-el Y Lara they rescue their son, Kal-el sending it to Earth. The super-couple recites the word-for-word dialogue of del Jor-el interpreted by Marlon Brando from Superman: The Movie.

to the way that Y they rescue their son, sending it to Earth. The super-couple recites the word-for-word dialogue of del Jor-el interpreted by from Superman: The Movie. In the comic of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” we see the devastation of Earth-3, the world belonging to Crime Syndicate – Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman among others – here we see how the Lex Luthor from this Earth, save your son, Alexander putting it in an escape pod, this character would have an important role in the maxi-saga.

the world belonging to – – here we see how from this Earth, save your son, putting it in an escape pod, this character would have an important role in the maxi-saga. In the series "Supergirl" we see how the main character at the beginning of the story is put on a ship by her parents- Zor-El and Alura- in an attempt to save life when before the planet explodes.

and Alura- in an attempt to save life when before the planet explodes. The surviving population of Krypton that lives Argo City and its city first appeared in the final stretch of the third season of "Supergirl" having a prominent role in this stretch of history. From the crossover "Elseworlds", Lois and Clark have been living in the kryptonian city while the pregnancy of the superpair was brewing.

When the Kryptonian cousins ​​meet and comfort each other, Clark tells Kara how sorry he was for not saving his mother in Argo City by saying the line "I couldn't save him" being the same as Clark Kent of Christopher Reeve in “Superman: The Movie” after what Jonathan Kent , his adoptive father died of natural causes.

in “Superman: The Movie” after what , his adoptive father died of natural causes. Kara tells Clark "Krypton is not a place, it's his people" when referring to themselves as the greatest survivors of their world, this being a phrase taken from the film of Marvel studios "Thor Ragnarok."

When Harbinger (Audrey Marey Anderson) recruits Ray palmer (Brandon Routh) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) we see the duo of the Legends on a Night of Trivia Game in Star City where the game's driver is the actor Griffin Newman , Whoever it was Arthur Everest , co-star of the superhero comedy of "The Tick" of the platform of Amazon Prime Video from 2016 to 2019.

(Audrey Marey Anderson) recruits (Brandon Routh) and (Caity Lotz) we see the duo of the Legends on a Night of Trivia Game in Star City where the game's driver is the actor , Whoever it was , co-star of the superhero comedy of "The Tick" of the platform of from 2016 to 2019. When the Legends enter the scene Ray makes a reference to the first episode of his fourth season where they travel back in time to the Woodstock festival in the sixties and due to the changes that caused the story on that date they changed the results of their night of Trivia game due to its interaction with the artist Janis Jopliin during this time.

during this time. When Harbinger recruits Batwoman / Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is fighting with the criminal group "Wonderland" led by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) from her own series.

The monitor placed Quantum Towers under the surface of the earth in effort to stop the wave of antimatter. This element is present in the “Crisis” comics in the form of cosmic tuning forks which were planted by the Monitor that helped relenitzar the universe combination It's from the crisis itself.

under the surface of the earth in effort to stop the wave of antimatter. This element is present in the “Crisis” comics in the form of cosmic tuning forks which were planted by the Monitor that It's from the crisis itself. This episode clarifies a mystery presented between the series "Arrow" Y “Legends of Tomorrow” revealing the nature of the future shown in the first half of season one of “Legends ” by revealing the scenario seen in the episode “Star City 2046” it is a parallel land and not a future within the timeline dand Earth-1, this is designated as Earth 16

Sara Lance, Lois Lane and Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) come to this world in search of little Jon Kent whose ship through a wormhole in the term space stranded on this earth, upon arriving there they find the old Oliver Queen which we had already seen in the episode of "Legends of Tomorrow."

(Jesse Rath) come to this world in search of little Jon Kent whose ship through a wormhole in the term space stranded on this earth, upon arriving there they find the old Oliver Queen which we had already seen in the episode of "Legends of Tomorrow." This old Oliver Queen who is inspired by the character version of the mythical comic "The Dark Knight Returns" and like his printed counterpart, he lost an arm that he replaced with a mechanical one.

Originally John Diggle Jr. (Joseph David Jones) who took the alias of Connor hawke would make an appearance with old Oliver giving continuity to what was seen in the episode of “Star City 2046” from "Legends of Tomorrow", but due to agenda problems with the actor this was not possible.

J´onn J´onzz (David Harewood) convinces Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to ask for help from Lena Luthor (Katie Mcgrath) so that with her scientific knowledge they can create a portal that evacuates the majority of inhabitants of Tierra-38 through the spaceships of the alien citizens who reside in this world. Lena manages to recreate a portal similar to what he did before when the Daxamita invasion occurred during the end of the second season of "Supergirl."

(David Harewood) convinces (Chyler Leigh) to ask for help from (Katie Mcgrath) so that with her scientific knowledge they can create through the spaceships of the alien citizens who reside in this world. Lena manages to recreate a portal similar to what he did before during the end of the second season of "Supergirl." Dreamer / Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai), using his brother James's Guardian shield help evacuate Earth-38 in National City.

(Nicole Maines) and (Azie Tesfai), using his brother James's Guardian shield help evacuate Earth-38 in National City. The ship that pilots J´onn J´onnz is the one of the Legion of Superheroes, which had an important role in the plot of the third season, although this is a continuity error because the legionaries took their ship at the end of this season.

The heroes – Superman, Supergirl, Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Mia Smoak (Katherine Mcnamara), Batwoman, Atom, White Canary – face the Anti-Monitor army: The Demons Shadows , a race of silent beings enslaved by the nemesis of the Monitor that are the deformed essence of the beings that inhabited the planet Qward , world of origin of the villain.

, a race of silent beings enslaved by the nemesis of the Monitor that are the deformed essence of the beings that inhabited the , world of origin of the villain. The Shadow Demons unlike their printed counterpart here are represented as beings very much like the "Spectra of Time" seen previously in "The Flash" keeping some differences like his head and arms blue.

Oliver Queen decides to buy the time of the rest of the heroes and faces only the legions of Shadow Demons and falls in the attempt. In the comic the Green Arrow of Earth-2 belonging to the golden age of DC Comics he also perished in battle against the Anti-Monitor army in a similar way while trying to protect civilians from the sinister forces of the villain.

and falls in the attempt. In the comic the Green Arrow of Earth-2 belonging to the golden age of DC Comics in a similar way while trying to protect civilians from the sinister forces of the villain. When Queen is about to face the swarms of demons, she remembers the Oliver Queen of the series slightly "Smallville" which faces a horde of Kryptonians alone ignoring their final destiny in the episode "Pandora" of the ninth season of this series.

This is the third time that Oliver "dies" in the Arrowverse being the first during the third season of "Arrow" when facing Ra´s Al Ghul in the third season and in crossover of 2015 “Heroes Join Forces” when fighting Vandal Savage

After the final battle Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) is present before the heroes revealing itself as the cause of releasing the Anti-Monitor and stating that it is no longer Nash Wells who had a role in the sixth season of "The Flash". This declares that is doomed to see how all the worlds around the multiverse fall. Pariah is a prominent character in the maxi-saga of "Crisis" In the comics.

Batwoman 1 × 09: Hour Two

Sara Lance mentions to the Monitor that most of the Legends team is currently separated and they lost the Waverider ship , before this problem the cosmic being sends Harbinger to the Earth-74 from the multiverse where the Legends of that world had previously separated but their ship was in good condition.

, before this problem the cosmic being sends Harbinger to the from the multiverse where the Legends of that world had previously separated but their ship was in good condition. When Lyla arrives at this Waverider he finds a doppleganger of Mick rory (Dominic Purcell) not very different from what we already know on Earth-1 and offers you a deal in exchange for receiving your help. This Rory takes care of baby Jon Kent while read his novels that he himself writes to lull it The Artificial Intelligence that manages the ship has the voice of Leonard Snart (Wenworth Miller).

The Book of Destiny able to change and alter reality is present here after being last seen in the crossover "Elseworlds". Monitor states that he traveled in time to get the book since this was destroyed at the end of the last event.

able to change and alter reality is present here after being last seen in the crossover "Elseworlds". Monitor states that since this was destroyed at the end of the last event. Monitor tells the heroes about the seven paragons or chosen ones that will be able to face the threat of their evil counterpart. The cosmic being mentions that Felicity Smoak (Emily Beth Rickards) helped her develop a system – Out of camera – to locate these people.

(Emily Beth Rickards) helped her develop a system – Out of camera – to locate these people. Thanks to its qualities Kara Danvers is identified as the Paragon of Hope and Sara Lance assumes the post of Paragon of Destiny . The cosmic being entrusts the heroes at his disposal to look for "a" Superman Y to a bat of the future being these the most probable candidates to be the chosen ones like Paragons of the Value and the Truth respectively.

and Sara Lance assumes the post of . The cosmic being entrusts the heroes at his disposal to Y being these the most probable candidates to be the chosen ones like Paragons of the Value and the Truth respectively. Monitor refers to the Parangón de la Verdad as the Murcielago of the Future, this being the term Terry Mcguinis, the Batman of the future seen in the animated series and comics "Batman Beyond."

Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is present in the Waverider for the bad luck of the heroes on board and for his selfish reasons he decides to steal the Book of Destiny to travel to the different parallel lands with the aim of kill the various Superman that inhabit them.

(Jon Cryer) is present in the Waverider for the bad luck of the heroes on board and for his selfish reasons he decides to steal the Book of Destiny to travel to the different parallel lands with the aim of that inhabit them. Upon learning that Lex Luthor is alive Kara Danvers calls his enemy "poisonous viper" being this the way Superman refers to his staunch enemy in the film "Superman II" when the villain turns against of the man of steel in favor of Zod And his soldiers.

of the man of steel in favor of And his soldiers. Clark Kent, Lois Lane e Iris West (Candice Patton) use teleporting devices between lands created by Cisco Bouquet / Vibe to look for the chosen Superman while Kate Kane Y Kara they look for a Bruce Wayne That is able to help them in their mission.

(Candice Patton) use teleporting devices between lands created by to look for the chosen Superman while Y they look for a That is able to help them in their mission. The group consisting of the super-couple and Iris West arrives at Earth-75 where they hope to find a Superman but the trio realizes that he arrived too late since Luthor already killed the Man of Steel from this land. When the trio watches the news of the death of this Superman on television we see the Lois Lane of this world also played by Elizabeth Tulloch crying over the body of her beloved.

The Earth-75 Superman is none other than actor Tyler Hoechlin. This one dies in a pose similar to the pages of the comic “The Death of Superman ” more precisely Superman # 75 which makes up this plot, this same number being the one designated for the land of this man of steel.

The trio travels to Earth-167 the universe of the series "Smallville" in the place they visit the Kent Farm where they find the Clark Kent (Tom Welling) of this world who is working on his farm. The same location of the Kent Farm of "Smallville" it was used for the Kent family farm in the crossover "Elseworlds" of the year 2018.

Before entering the scene we see several framed Daily Planet newspapers that refer to “Superman: The Movie” in the universe of "Smallville" such as “Overcast wonder amazes the city” , “Spend a night with Superman” Y “Superman saves the day” , we see the latter in chapter 200 of the series entitled "Homecoming" during its tenth season.

, Y , we see the latter in chapter 200 of the series entitled "Homecoming" during its tenth season. Lex Luthor is ahead of the group and with the Book of Destiny sends them away to face his adversary. This Clark reveals that he renounced his powers long ago to make his family with Lois Lane, having two daughters

Here we can see several interesting details:

When this Clark Kent is alerted to Luthor's threat he mentions that he doesn't think the president is visiting in town, this being the end that Lex (Michael Rosembaum) had of "Smallville" becoming the President of the United States.

in town, this being the end that Lex (Michael Rosembaum) had of "Smallville" becoming the President of the United States. Clark seeing the Lex Luthor of "Supergirl" he says "You're not Lex" since this doppleganger He is a very different person from his world, before this Luthor says that the multiverse It is a path of aligned destinations.

Luthor declares that in his world it would be unimaginable to believe that Clark Kent is Superman since No one could see beyond the glasses. The Clark of "Smallville" makes a humorous expression at this statement.

The Clark of "Smallville" makes a humorous expression at this statement. Although not mentioned in the episode, the scriptwriters of the episode claimed that this Clark Kent made use of the golden kryptonite to eliminate his powers forever, thus being able to start a normal life and have a family with Lois Lane. The same happens in the history of Alan Moore Y Curt swan “Whatever Happened To The Man of Tomorrow” of 1986 being this the conclusion of the history of the Superman of the age of silver of the comics before Give way to your modern Post-Crisis counterpart by the writer John Byrne

to eliminate his powers forever, thus being able to start a normal life and have a family with Lois Lane. The same happens in the history of Y “Whatever Happened To The Man of Tomorrow” of 1986 being this the conclusion of the history of the Superman of the age of silver of the comics before by the writer Lex Luthor tries to attack Clark but he stops him and ends up hitting him. Kent replies that despite having lost his Kryptonian powers still strong. This is a nod to episode two the fifth season of "Smallville" "Deadly" where a Clark without powers confronts Lex who orchestrated a hoax against him. In contrast to what happens in that episode, here is the former man of steel who stands as winner.

This is a nod to episode two the fifth season of "Smallville" "Deadly" where a Clark without powers confronts Lex who orchestrated a hoax against him. In contrast to what happens in that episode, here is the former man of steel who stands as winner. Clark's way of behaving and his appearance essentially refers to that of his father Johnatan Kent (John Schneider).

Lois lane (Erica Durance) meets her partner who brings her up to date with the situation, Lois tells him that he has been improving his sense of humor and calls him "Smallville" being this way always referred to her husband Before starting your relationship.

(Erica Durance) meets her partner who brings her up to date with the situation, Lois tells him that he has been improving his sense of humor and calls him "Smallville" being this way Before starting your relationship. When they attend to their girls, Lois Lane mentions the phrase "This looks like a job for …" to which Clark responds "We" being this a nod to the mythical phrase "This looks like a job for Superman" attributed to the Man of Steel.

"This looks like a job for Superman" attributed to the Man of Steel. Like the story “Whatever Happened To The Man of Tomorrow” of the comics the couple has two children, being the case of the continuity of "Smallville" A couple of girls. In the previous episode of the crossover the Lois and Clark of Tyler and Elizabeth mention that they would feel more comfortable having two children in your family.

in your family. The melody we hear during this scene is part of the characteristic soundtrack from the series itself "Smallville" performed by the composers Mark snow Y Louis Febre

from the series itself "Smallville" performed by the composers Y The designation of Smallville-verse how Earth-167 It is a reference to the year of birth of the creators of the series in 1967: Alfred Gough Y Thousand thousand both were born in this year, this duo in addition to having created the popular series also participated in the story for the film "Spider-Man 2".

It is a reference to the year of birth of the creators of the series in 1967: Y both were born in this year, this duo in addition to having created the popular series also participated in the story for the film "Spider-Man 2". In the multiverse of DC comics, Earth 167 is a world in which Lex Luthor and Clark Kent are Superman and Batman respectively as well as being friends, sharing the versions of this world a similarity with the characters "Smallville" In its beginnings.

After being expelled by Luthor, the trio looking for the Kryptonian comes to Earth-96 being this the home of a veteran Clark Kent / Superman (Brandon Routh) who is now the editor of the Daily Planet and whoever saw the loss of most of their loved ones after a terrible tragedy, this being the quality for which this Kryptonian is established as the Parangón del Valor.

being this the home of a veteran Clark Kent / Superman (Brandon Routh) who is now the editor of the and whoever saw the loss of most of their loved ones after a terrible tragedy, this being the quality for which this Kryptonian is established as the Earth-96 is in reference 1996, the year of publication of the iconic history of Mark waid Y Alex Ross "Kingdome Come" of which this Superman It has inspiration in appearance and history, pero que se trata de la misma versión o al menos una parecida de la serie de películas de Christopher Reeve así como de su sucesora espiritual “Superman Returns” protagonizada por el actor Brandon Routh.

Al tener esta combinación de elementos podemos encontrar un muchos elementos que homenajean a esta saga de películas:

Cuando la Lois de “Supergirl” hace contacto visual con este Clark Kent podemos oír fragmentos instrumentales de la canción “Can You Read My Mind” de la cantante Maureen McGorvern , tema que suena en “Superman: The Movie”.

, tema que suena en “Superman: The Movie”. Clark Kent (Kingdome Come) le dice a Lois que se parece a alguien que conocía, siendo esto una alusión al parecido que guarda la actriz Elizabeth Tulloch con la fallecida Margot Kidder quien interpretase a la intrépida reportera en las películas de Christopher Reeve.

con la fallecida quien interpretase a la intrépida reportera en las películas de Christopher Reeve. El Clark Kent de este mundo cuenta que un rechazado de Gotham City —El Joker— atacó el Daily el Planeta usando gas como su arma después de que sintiese de que el periódico que no le estuvieran dando mucha cobertura. En el proceso mató a su esposa y al resto del staff del Planet. Esto es una referencia a la trama de “Kingdome Come”, pues ahí hace esto mismo para posteriormente rematar a Lois Lane usando una especie de premio con la forma del Daily Planet, otras víctimas fueron Perry White, Jimmy Olsen y el reportero Ron Troupe, personajes de apoyo en la mitología de Superman.

Las víctimas del Planet que perecieron en el ataque del Joker tienen placas colgadas en la oficina del Clark de este mundo. También vemos un ejemplar del Planet con un dibujo que recrea el ataque al periódico, siendo esto una ilustración de la propia obra Kingdome Come , del artista Alex Ross.

, del artista Alex Ross. Clark Kent (Kingdome Come) se pone su traje usando el reconocido tema de Superman from John williams presente en todas las películas protagonizadas por Christopher Reeve, así como en “Superman Returns”.

Lex Luthor usa el Libro del Destino para manipular a Superman Kingdome Come para que enfrente a Superman de Tierra-38. Esto hace alusión a la historia de las viñetas “Infinite Crisis” de 2006 en la que el Superman veterano de Tierra 2 de la edad de oro pelea contra su contraparte de la continuidad Post-Crisis del Universo DC.

The Marine Building sirve como locación para el Daily Planet en este crossover, como también lo hiciera para la serie “Smallville” durante casi toda su emisión.

sirve como locación para el Daily Planet en este crossover, como también lo hiciera para la serie “Smallville” durante casi toda su emisión. La visión calorífica de Superman Kingdome Come luce muy similar a la que tenía el personaje en el filme “Superman Returns”.

Lois Lane trata de calmar a Superman Kingdome Come para que recobre su consciencia diciendo la frase “Kal-El recuerda quien eres”. Esto es una referencia a la misma línea dicha por Wonder woman (Gal Gadot) a Superman (Henry Cavill) cuando este está descontrolado en el filme “Justice League”.

(Gal Gadot) a (Henry Cavill) cuando este está descontrolado en el filme “Justice League”. Como detalles adicionales Superman Kindome Come hace referencia a que ya había peleado anteriormente con él mismo . Esto es una alusión al clímax de la infame entrega “Superman III”. También indica su rivalidad con Lex Luthor y cuando ve a Jon, el hijo de su contraparte de “Supergirl”, menciona que le recuerda a su hijo Jason visto en “Superman Returns”.

. Esto es una alusión al clímax de la infame entrega “Superman III”. También indica su rivalidad con Lex Luthor y cuando ve a Jon, el hijo de su contraparte de “Supergirl”, menciona que le recuerda a su hijo Jason visto en “Superman Returns”. En varias escenas podemos ver cómo Lois Lane de “Supergirl” se ve atraída por los dos Superman —“Kingdome Come” y “Smallville”— que encuentra a través de su viaje por el multiverso. Esto quizás es nota de humor, dado que el Superman de su Tierra (Tyler Hoechlin) es el menos imponente físicamente de los vistos en el crossover.

Vemos una interacción muy divertida entre Ray Palmer y Clark Kent/Superman Kingdome Come dado que ambos son interpretados por el mismo actor, Brandon Routh. Palmer encuentra poco creíble que Bruce Wayne sea Batman, refiriéndose a éste como el Caballero de la noche.

entre Ray Palmer y Clark Kent/Superman Kingdome Come dado que ambos son interpretados por el mismo actor, Brandon Routh. Palmer encuentra poco creíble que Bruce Wayne sea Batman, refiriéndose a éste como el Caballero de la noche. Supergirl y Batwoman llegan a Tierra-99 en busca del Caballero Oscuro de esa realidad. Al llegar allí encuentran la mansión Wayne en un estado semi-abandonado cuyos ocupantes son los dopplegangers de Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) visto en la serie de “Batwoman” and a Bruce Wayne viejo (Kevin Conroy) que usa un exo-esqueleto para moverse, producto de las cicatrices de una vida de eterna lucha.

en busca del Caballero Oscuro de esa realidad. Al llegar allí encuentran la mansión Wayne en un estado semi-abandonado cuyos ocupantes son los dopplegangers de (Camrus Johnson) visto en la serie de “Batwoman” and a (Kevin Conroy) que para moverse, producto de las cicatrices de una vida de eterna lucha. Esta es la primera vez que el actor de voz, Kevin Conroy interpreta a Bruce Wayne en live-action, tras casi 25 años de haberle prestado voz al personaje desde “Batman: The Animated Series” y el resto de las producciones animadas del Universo DC creadas por los productores Bruce Timm Y Paul Dini tales como “Batman Beyond”, “Justice League” y su sucesora “Justice League Unlimited” , al igual que varias películas de animación y videojuegos Batman: Arkahm.

interpreta a Bruce Wayne en live-action, tras casi 25 años de haberle prestado voz al personaje desde “Batman: The Animated Series” y el resto de las producciones animadas del Universo DC creadas por los productores Y tales como “Batman Beyond”, “Justice League” y su sucesora “Justice League Unlimited” , al igual que varias películas de animación y videojuegos Batman: Arkahm. Durante sus escenas escuchamos breves fragmentos del tema musical de la serie animada de Batman de los años noventa. Tierra-99 es en referencia el año 1999, cuando se estrenó la animación de “Batman Beyond”, y en la que vemos a un viejo Bruce Wayne.

El Bruce Wayne de esta tierra está inspirado en el de la historia de cómic “Kingdome Come”, que resulta herido de gravedad después de ser emboscado por Bane y varios de sus enemigos, y se ve obligado a usar un exo-esqueleto para caminar.

y varios de sus enemigos, y se ve obligado a usar un exo-esqueleto para caminar. Kara encuentra una vitrina en un salón con varios trofeos que Bruce recolectó de sus peleas contra sus adversarios. Supergirl se da cuenta de que el Wayne de este mundo los adquirió tras haberlos matado. Entre los objetos que vemos aquí son un naipe ensangrentado del Joker, un bastón roto perteneciente a El Acertijo/Enigma, la cúpula de cristal de Mr. Freeze y las gafas ensangrentadas del Superman de este mundo.

Mientras Kate Kane y Bruce Wayne discuten en la Batcueva, Wayne dice que la Kate de su mundo murió 15 años atrás y que solo dos villanos son capaces de imitar su forma: El primero es Clayface quien es declarado muerto por Bruce y lo describe como un “charco de lodo”. También hacen referencia a Jane Doe , quien asume la identidad de sus blancos.

quien es declarado muerto por Bruce y lo describe como un “charco de lodo”. También hacen referencia a , quien asume la identidad de sus blancos. Aunque no se ve claramente en pantalla, dentro del lugar hay un Batmovil tapado por una lona, mismo que se parece al mostrado en la duología de películas de Tim Burton.

en la duología de películas de Tim Burton. Bruce Wayne revela que perdió la esperanza en la humanidad y en él mismo, razón por la cual mató a todos sus enemigos y amenazas que pondrían en riesgo sus intereses, causando esto “un reino de terror de Batman” sobre el mundo. Kate trata de hacer entrar en razón a su primo diciéndole que éste solía tener un código que defendía , su única regla de no matar.

y en él mismo, razón por la cual mató a todos sus enemigos y amenazas que pondrían en riesgo sus intereses, causando esto “un reino de terror de Batman” sobre el mundo. Kate trata de hacer entrar en razón a su primo diciéndole que éste , su única regla de no matar. Wayne justifica sus acciones citando la frase del filósofo Friedrich Nietzche : “No pelees con monstruos, a menos que te conviertas con uno”. En la película animada “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” Batman le dice esto a Owlman , su contrapartida malvada de otro mundo mientras ambos pelean.

: “No pelees con monstruos, a menos que te conviertas con uno”. En la película animada “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” Batman le dice esto a , su contrapartida malvada de otro mundo mientras ambos pelean. Cuando éste es encarado por Kara éste dice la frase “Mis padres me enseñaron una lección distinta; la vida solo tiene sentido si lo fuerzas”. Esta frase proviene originalmente del cómic The Dark Knight Returns, a su vez es dicha por el propio Caballero Oscuro cuando pelea con el hombre de acero en el filme “Batman v Superman”.

Wayne amenaza a Kara usando kryptonita llamándola “un pequeño souvenir de tu mundo de origen” muy similar a la forma en que Lex Luthor ( Gene Hackman ) se refiere al fragmento del meteorito en “Superman:The Movie”.

) se refiere al fragmento del meteorito en “Superman:The Movie”. Supergirl y Batwoman derrotan a Bruce Wayne, Kate se lleva la kryptonita de éste y decide guardarla para sí misma, de la misma forma que su primo en los cómics guarda la kryptonita a petición de Superman.

Mia Smoak, John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Sara Lance y Barry Allen viajan a Tierra-18 en Dakota del Norte, lugar en el que tienen una breve pelea con el Jonah Hex (Johnatan Schaech) de este mundo. Éste es vencido rápidamente por Sara Lance quien le causa la característica cicatriz que lleva este en el universo principal de Tierra 1 del Arrowverse, mismo que ha jugado un rol prominente en varios capítulos de las primeras temporadas de “Legends of Tomorrow”.

(Matt Ryan), Sara Lance y Barry Allen viajan a en Dakota del Norte, lugar en el que tienen una breve pelea con el (Johnatan Schaech) de este mundo. Éste es vencido rápidamente por Sara Lance quien que lleva este en el universo principal de Tierra 1 del Arrowverse, mismo que ha jugado un rol prominente en varios capítulos de las primeras temporadas de “Legends of Tomorrow”. El grupo usa el pozo de Lázaro para revivir a Oliver de una forma muy similar cuando Sara Lance fue revivida durante la cuarta temporada de “Arrow” en un principio Oliver muestra el descontrol que provoca ser revivido traído a la vida por el pozo.

Mobius , el Anti-Monitor se manifiesta ante Lyla Michaels/Harbinger y este le dice que ahora el tiene el control sobre ella. En el cómic de “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Anti-Monitor corrompe a Harbinger para que esta mate al Monitor.

, se manifiesta ante Lyla Michaels/Harbinger y este le dice que ahora el tiene el control sobre ella. En el cómic de “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Anti-Monitor corrompe a Harbinger para que esta mate al Monitor. El Anti-Monitor/Mobius aparece en su forma física muy similar a como luce en el arco argumental “The Darkseid War” de los cómics Justice League en su etapa de The New 52 abarcando de junio de 2015 a Junio de 2016 de la mano de Geoff Johns Y Jason Fabok.

The Flash 6×09: Hora Tres

El episodio arranca con un vistazo a la Tierra-203 en New Gotham perteneciente a la serie de corta duración “Birds Of Prey” estrenada en el año 2003. Aquí tenemos la aparición de Helena Wayne/Huntress (Ashley Scott) tratando de comunicarse con Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer) alertándola sobre la amenaza que se cierne sobre su mundo antes de ser destruido.

en New Gotham perteneciente a la serie de corta duración “Birds Of Prey” estrenada en el año 2003. Aquí tenemos la aparición de (Ashley Scott) tratando de comunicarse con (Dina Meyer) alertándola sobre la amenaza que se cierne sobre su mundo antes de ser destruido. Dina Meyer, quien diera vida a Barbara Gordon, no aparece en pantalla pero tiene su cameo en forma de voz. Antes de perecer por la ola de antimateria, a lo lejos se alcanza a percibir la Torre de Reloj usada como base para las Aves de Presa y un edificio parecido al edificio de Wayne Industries de dicha serie. Como nota curiosa, Rachel Skarsten , quien hacia el papel de la meta-humana Dinah en esta serie, actualmente es Alice en “Batwoman”.

usada como base para las Aves de Presa y un edificio parecido al edificio de Wayne Industries de dicha serie. Como nota curiosa, , quien hacia el papel de la meta-humana Dinah en esta serie, actualmente es Alice en “Batwoman”. Helena Wayne en los cómics es la hija de Bruce Wayne y Selina Kyle dentro del universo de Tierra-2, que desapareció tras la “Crisis” en los cómics eliminando al personaje de la continuidad del Universo DC.

A la Waverider se suman Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdez) Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) y Ralph Dibney/Enlongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) quienes se reúnen al resto de los héroes. Caitlin hace una meta-referencia diciendo que este es el primer “crossover” de Ralph pero esto no es cierto, ya que Dibney tuvo participación en el episodio de “The Flash” correspondiente al evento “Elseworlds” de 2018.

(Carlos Valdez) (Danielle Panabaker) y (Hartley Sawyer) quienes se reúnen al resto de los héroes. Caitlin hace una meta-referencia diciendo que este es el primer “crossover” de Ralph pero esto no es cierto, ya que Dibney tuvo participación en el episodio de “The Flash” correspondiente al evento “Elseworlds” de 2018. Ralph Dibney hace referencia que al abordar a la nave ellos ya forma parte del “All-Star Squadron”. Este nombre en los cómics es el de un escuadrón de superhéroes compuesto por diferentes personajes del Universo DC ubicados en la época de la edad de oro de las historietas.

Tras devolverle sus poderes a Cisco Ramon/Vibe de mano del Monitor, esté consigue configurar un dispositivo para dar con los restantes Parangones: Barry Allen como el del “Amor”, J´onn J´onzz/Martian Manhunter como el del “Honor”, Batwoman “Verdad”, Superman Kingdome Come ”Valor”, Supergirl “Esperanza”, y finalmente Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) de Tierra 1, el elegido para ser el parangón de la “humanidad.

Barry Allen como el del “Amor”, J´onn J´onzz/Martian Manhunter como el del “Honor”, Batwoman “Verdad”, Superman Kingdome Come ”Valor”, Supergirl “Esperanza”, y finalmente (Osric Chau) de Tierra 1, el elegido para ser el parangón de la “humanidad. Ryan Choi, es el tercer héroe en llevar el manto Atom aparece por primera vez en DCU: Brave New World # 1 en 2006 de la mano de los artistas del cómic Gail Simone Y Grant Morrison, siendo este un profesor del pueblo de Ivy Town con un intelecto muy grande y experto en el campo de la ciencia subatómica. El traje de su personaje en los cómics inspiró el diseño para el exo-traje de ATOM de Ray Palmer desde su debut en “Arrow” durante su tercera temporada.

Nora Allen, hija de Barry e Iris mencionó con anterioridad a Ryan Choi en el primer episodio de la quinta temporada de “The Flash” atribuyéndole la creación del traje micro-tecnológico de su padre, Barry Allen, el cual se guarda y sale de su anillo.

hija de Barry e Iris mencionó con anterioridad a Ryan Choi en el primer episodio de la quinta temporada de “The Flash” atribuyéndole la creación del traje micro-tecnológico de su padre, Barry Allen, el cual se guarda y sale de su anillo. El personaje de Ryan Choi iba a tener un rol de apoyo en “Justice League” cuando el director Zack Snyder estaba aún al mando del proyecto, posteriormente en el corte que llegó a cines si se alcanza a ver el nombre de Choi en un ordenador con una lista de nombres de otros científicos que trabajan en STAR Labs.

estaba aún al mando del proyecto, posteriormente en el corte que llegó a cines si se alcanza a ver el nombre de Choi en un ordenador con una lista de nombres de otros científicos que trabajan en STAR Labs. Iris West, Ralph Dibney y Ray Palmer llegan a la universidad del pueblo de Ivy Town, Esta locación que también ha aparecido con anterioridad en las series en el Arrowverse apareciendo en las series de “Arrow” “The Flash” Y “Legends of Tomorrow” siendo este el pueblo de origen de personajes prominentes como el Dr. Martin Stein, el propio Palmer, incluso fue hogar temporal para Oliver Queen y Felicity Smoak durante la cuarta temporada de su serie.

John Diggle (David Ramsey) se une a Mia Smoak y a John Constantine para restaurar a Oliver a la normalidad, para ello los tres visitan El Club Lux en Los Angeles de la Tierra- 666 , hogar de Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), protagonista de laserie homónima “Lucifer” estrenada en 2016 y aún en protagonista en la plataforma Netflix.

(David Ramsey) se une a Mia Smoak y a John Constantine para restaurar a Oliver a la normalidad, para ello los tres visitan El Club Lux en Los Angeles de la , hogar de (Tom Ellis), protagonista de laserie homónima “Lucifer” estrenada en 2016 y aún en protagonista en la plataforma John Constantine ayudó con anterioridad Lucifer al sacar su compañera la demonio Mazikeen or “Maze” (Lesley Anne Brandt) del infierno, para devolver el favor, Morningstar les otorga una carta especial con el cual el trío podrán viajar al purgatorio para localizar el alma de Oliver Queen.

or (Lesley Anne Brandt) del infierno, para devolver el favor, Morningstar les otorga con el cual el trío podrán viajar al purgatorio para localizar el alma de Oliver Queen. Lucifer coquetea con Mia Smoak utilizando su característico encantamiento recitando las palabras “¿Cual es tu deseo más profundo?, a lo que Mia responde que es el traer a su padre de vuelta.

También Lucifer pronuncia el nombre de Constantine de la manera correcta en que éste fue nombrado en los cómics —Constantaine— siendo éste un guiño a los fans de antaño, antes de que la pronunciación del nombre fuese cambiado en las adaptaciones de película y serie del personaje.

Este es el primer encuentro en live-action en casi 15 años de los personajes Constantine y Lucifer tras la película estrenada en 2005, donde el actor Keanu Reeves interpretaba al exorcista titular y Peter Stormare era el Diablo.

interpretaba al exorcista titular y era el Diablo. Como detalle adicional podemos ver un cartel espectacular de la serie “Watchmen” de HBO. Anteriormente para los que siguen la serie de “Lucifer” ya se han visto carteles promocionando la serie de “Supergirl”, la cual también grababa en los Ángeles durante su primera temporada.

Usando la carta de Lucifer, el trío consigue llegar al purgatorio personal de Oliver Queen, de acuerdo a Constantine cada ser vivo en la existencia tiene un purgatorio propio, siendo Lian Yu, la isla a la que llegó Oliver al inicio de su viaje y su limbo personal, este es un concepto bastante parecido al utilizado en la serie “Supernatural” también producido por la cadena CW.

Los tres encuentran a Oliver en el lugar quien parece no reconocerlos, ante ellos aparece Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo). Corrigan le dice a Oliver que es hora de que este lleve a “el Espectro” para salvar al multiverso. Queen se va con él.

(Stephen Lobo). Corrigan le dice a Oliver que es hora de que este lleve a “el Espectro” para salvar al multiverso. Queen se va con él. Constantine en su serie homónima entre 2014 y 2015 ya se había encontrado con “Un” Corrigan antes de que obtuviese su poder del Espectro, aclarando que el que encuentran en el purgatorio no es el mismo que conoció d urante su propia serie, dado que este era un actor diferente: Emmet John Scanlan.

urante su propia serie, dado que este era un actor diferente: Jim Corrigan/The Spectre en los cómics es un personaje prominente, siendo un detective de policía condecorado quien fuese traicionado, asesinado y posteriormente revivido por la poderosa entidad sobrenatural conocida como el Espectro. Este personaje debutó en los cómics en el año 1940 de la mano de los artistas de la historieta Jerry Siegel y Bernard Bailey y ha tenido varias identidades a lo largo de los años.

en los cómics es un personaje prominente, siendo un detective de policía condecorado quien fuese traicionado, asesinado y posteriormente revivido por la poderosa entidad sobrenatural conocida como el Espectro. Este personaje debutó en los cómics en el año 1940 de la mano de los artistas de la historieta Jerry Siegel y Bernard Bailey y ha tenido varias identidades a lo largo de los años. Spectre tuvo roles prominentes en las historias de “Kingdome Come” Y “Crisis On Infinite Earths” de DC Cómics, estos eventos inspiran argumental y temáticamente muchos de los elementos dentro de este Crossover.

El Team Flash llega gracias a Pariah al reino o guarida del Anti-Monitor ubicado bajo Central City, donde vemos al Flash de Tierra 90 (John Wesley Shipp). visto con anterioridad en el crossover “Elseworlds” y perteneciente a la serie de “The Flash” de 1990. atrapado en una caminadora cósmica misma que acciona el poder del cañón de Anti-Materia que va arrasando los diferentes universos. Al parecer el velocista fue encontrado por el Anti-Monitor y este lo puso en su guarida.

(John Wesley Shipp). visto con anterioridad en el crossover “Elseworlds” y perteneciente a la serie de “The Flash” de 1990. atrapado en una caminadora cósmica misma que acciona que va arrasando los diferentes universos. Al parecer el velocista fue encontrado por el Anti-Monitor y este lo puso en su guarida. Al ser sacado de ahí este Barry Allen afirma que ha estado ahí desde la última vez que vio a su doppleganger en “Elseworlds” y no ha pasado mucho tiempo indicando que en la guarida o reino del Anti-Monitor el tiempo pasa de forma diferente.

Pariah recluta a Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) de la serie “Black Lightning” el cual es informado que su tierra también fue destruida por ola de Anti-Materia, al entrar en contacto con los héroes este reacciona violentamente ante ellos dado que no sabe qué es lo que está pasando llevándolo a fricciones contra Killer Frost. En la serie animada “Young Justice” ambos personajes llegan a pelear en un par de ocasiones.

Cuando Flash de Tierra 90 logra actuar como mediador entre el Team Flash y Black Lightning, el velocista escarlata convence a este último de alimentar la energía del cañon Anti-Materia previniendo que este cause un colapso en los diferentes universos restantes.

en los diferentes universos restantes. Barry Allen de Tierra 1 decide que llegó su momento para desvanecerse en la crisis tal y como anunciaba el periódico de la Bóveda de Tiempo de Eobard Thawne desde el primer capítulo de su serie. Su doppelganger le convence de lo contrario y es este quien decide montarse nuevamente a la caminadora para permitir que su contraparte viva siendo él quien asume el sacrificio.

y es este quien decide montarse nuevamente a la caminadora para permitir que su contraparte viva siendo él quien asume el sacrificio. Antes de desvanecerse, Barry Allen tiene un recuerdo de su amada la Dra. Tina McGee (Amanda Pays). Este fragmento pertenece a la serie de “The Flash” de los años noventa.

Tanto John Wesley Shipp y Amanda Pays han tenido participaciones en la actual serie de “The Flash”. Shipp ha interpretando tanto a Henry Allen, padre de Barry como a Jay Garrick , el Flash de Tierra-3 mientras que Amanda Pays retomó su rol como la Dra. McGee , presidenta de Mercury Labs.

padre de Barry como a , el Flash de Tierra-3 mientras que Amanda Pays retomó su rol como la , presidenta de Mercury Labs. Zoom , principal antagonista de la segunda temporada de “The Flash” too poseía un cañón capaz de destruir las diferentes mundos a lo largo del multiverso, solo que a diferencia del Anti-Monitor este si iba a dejar una sola tierra viva para poder reinar lo que quedaba.

, principal antagonista de la segunda temporada de “The Flash” too a lo largo del multiverso, solo que a diferencia del Anti-Monitor este si iba a dejar una sola tierra viva para poder reinar lo que quedaba. El sacrificio de Flash de Tierra-90 es un homenaje directo al icónico sacrificio que hace el velocista escarlata en los cómics de “Crisis” siendo precisamente en el número 8 de la Maxi-saga de DC Cómics.

Lois Lane tiene una interacción con Monitor donde éste le habla un poco de su mundo de origen, la familia que poseía y cómo lo perdió todo. Monitor declara que Lois Lane es una intrépida reportera , atributo del personaje de Lois Lane en todas sus versiones.

, atributo del personaje de Lois Lane en todas sus versiones. Superman de Kingdome Come declara que el negro en el símbolo de la “S” de su traje forma parte de su luto por todas las personas que perdió en su camino de la vida y que pese a ello nunca perdió la esperanza.

Cuando Black Lightning ve a los dos Superman- Kingdome Come y Tierra- 38- este se sorprende y pregunta “¿Entonces la cosa de Superman es algo real?” esto es fiel a lo presentado en su propia serie donde por lo visto varios superhéroes son personajes de cómics. En un episodio llegamos a ver una foto de Jefferson Pierce con una playera de Superman y su esposa, Lynn hace menciones de personajes de Supergirl y Vixen en otro capítulo

“¿Entonces la cosa de Superman es algo real?” esto es fiel donde por lo visto varios superhéroes son personajes de cómics. En un episodio llegamos a ver una foto de Jefferson Pierce con una playera de Superman y su esposa, hace menciones de personajes de Supergirl y en otro capítulo Harbinger, poseída por El Anti-Monitor traiciona al grupo y ataca a Mar-Novu y tras una lucha de poder esta termina ganandóle. En el cómic de “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Lyla Michaels/Harbinger acaba con el Monitor tras ser poseída por su opuesto en el número cuatro de la maxi-saga.

Pariah consigue rescatar a los parangones y llevarlos fuera de la Waverider, el resto de los héroes es consumido por la ola de antimateria. Este consigue llevarlos al “Vanishing Point” una dimensión ubicada fuera del tiempo y el espacio, anteriormente base de operaciones de los Time Masters, esto visto en la primera temporada de “Legends of Tomorrow”.

Lex Luthor consigue robarse una un trozo de una página del Libro del Destino, alterando así la realidad para él tomar el lugar de Superman Kingdome Come como Parangón del Valor.

Cuando Superman Kingdome Come desaparece en las brazos de Kara esto es contraposición al cómic de “Crisis On Infinite Earths” donde es Supergirl quien muere en brazos de su primo.

La conclusión del mega-crossover que comprende los capítulos de “Arrow” Y “DC´s Legends of Tomorrow” se emite el martes 14 de enero de 2020.