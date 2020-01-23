 References and cameos Crisis on Infinite Earths (2 of 2)

Share it:

The day finally arrived. The powerful conclusion of the great event of the series of DC Comics and the television network CW left us last week a superheroic experience for the memory, full of intensity, action, great battles, emotional moments and a special fan-service that will make the public fan of these stories get up from their seat before such pleasant moments and surprises that the Arrowverse offers in one of its greatest moments triumph.

Audience Ratings

In terms of audience four hours Y five of the crossover issued this Tuesday, January 13 they brought with them 1, 41 and 1.35 million viewers respectively with a shared demo of 0.5 / 3 divided into a public from 18 to 49 years old.

Regarding the first three hours of the crossover, which covered the 9 to 11 December last year, the first one had 1.67 millions of spectators with demo 0.6 / 3, hour two was followed by 1.69 million marking a demo 0.6 / 3; and finally hour three scored a maximum with 1.71 million and one 0.6 / 4 demo. As we see, the numbers of viewers were decreasing in the resolution of the event, but in demos these were maintained considerably high in the regular parameters of the figures in the audience of the CW series.

After the jump we start to rename the many references, easter eggs and tributes that the end of this adventure leaves us. Despoilers notice.

Arrow 8 × 08: Hour four

We know the history of Monitor (LaMonica Garret) dating back 10,000 years in the past. There we know that Novu, inhabitant scientist of the planet Maltus before becoming the powerful cosmic being we know. In the place we find it next to Xneen (Melanie Merkosky), Novu couple. The two scientists intend to witness "The Dawn of Time" to discover how the universe was created, to protect against potentially dangerous energy and radiation, Novu carries his characteristic armor suit which would later become part of it as an entity.

(LaMonica Garret) dating back 10,000 years in the past. There we know that , inhabitant scientist of the planet Maltus before becoming the powerful cosmic being we know. In the place we find it next to (Melanie Merkosky), Novu couple. The two scientists intend to witness to discover how the universe was created, to protect against potentially dangerous energy and radiation, Novu carries which would later become part of it as an entity. While they are talking, Xneen is called by Novu himself as “a monitor” implying that he calls himself that. in honor of the role that his partner had in his past life.

Novu manages to travel through time to a quantum portal the Temporary Zone, recurring scenario within the series "DC´S Legends of Tomorrow" which is a kind of limbo in which time does not pass.

, recurring scenario within the series which is a kind of limbo in which time does not pass. Accidentally the presence of Novu begins to affect the dimension creating antimatter. This causes it to be transported to the "Dawn of the Times" in the antimatter universe, it is here that it has its first face to face with Mobius, the Antimonitor.

In the comics of “Crisis On Infinite Earths” It is the villain Krona who performs in an experiment that frees the Antimonitor from an anti-matter universe. Both Novu and Mobius born almost parallel after the explosion of the big bang 10 billion years ago.

Maltus in the cartoons is a planet where the experiment was conducted to learn the mysteries of the "Dawn of Time", this planet came to house the species of the Oanos of The Guardians of the Universe creators of Green Lantern Corps

The remaining paragons – Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Flash (Grant Gustin), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) – remain in the "Vanishing Point" Looking for a way out. Barry Allen tries to escape using his powers getting time travel several months in the future but fails to escape the temporal dimension.

The remaining paragons – Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Flash (Grant Gustin), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) – remain in the "Vanishing Point" Looking for a way out. Barry Allen tries to escape using his powers getting time travel several months in the future but fails to escape the temporal dimension.

(Stephen Lobo) instructs of how to use Specter's power to deal with the Antimonitor. We see Oliver use that the character uses in the comics. Oliver recalls the most dangerous villains he has faced throughout his life as a hero, among them we have fragments of fights Malcom Merlyn, Nyssa Al Ghul, Ra’s Al Ghul, Damien Darkh, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke Y Adrian Chase / Prometheus.

Oliver's appearance as Specter refers in some way to the landed and realistic version we see in the mini-series of comics Batman Damned of the screenwriter Brian Azzarelo and the cartoonist Lee Bermejo.

In the comics Hal Jordan / Green Lantern who is a close friend of Green Arrow comes to assume the power of Specter in the story "Day of Judgment" of the writer Geoff Johns

who is a close friend of Green Arrow in the story "Day of Judgment" of the writer Oliver appears in Vanishing Point and tells the Paragones that the only way out of the dimension is use the Speed ​​Force Through Barry to get out of there, he also tells them that the only place they can face the Antimonitor is in "The Dawn of Time."

The paragons are divided into two teams: Supergirl, Lex Luthor and Ryan Choi travel to the planet Maltus to prevent Monitor from creating the experiment that frees its opposite freeing him from the universe of antimatter, on the other hand Batwoman, Flash, Martian Manhunter and Sara Lance will try to use the Speed ​​Force to exit the Vanishing Point.

freeing him from the universe of antimatter, on the other hand Batwoman, Flash, Martian Manhunter and Sara Lance will try to use the Speed ​​Force to exit the Vanishing Point. Oliver tells the paragons to enter the Speed ​​Force to use key memories of their interactions that they have had as a way of "Anchors" so as not to get lost in the interdimensional force.

Ryan Choi seeing Oliver says that he looks like a Sith, this being a nod to the side belonging to the dark side and main antagonistic forces of the film saga Star Wars

, this being a nod to the side belonging to the dark side and main antagonistic forces of the film saga Before Barry embarks on the Speed ​​Force trip, Oliver tells him “Run Barry, run”, this being the phrase that has defined Barry Allen's life as shown in the series of "The Flash."

Flash manages to project on a stage created in the Speed ​​Force that recreates the Queen Consolidated warehouse where he met Oliver for the first time, this being the eighth chapter of the second season of "Arrow"; "The Scientist" Let the Barry Allen introduction to this universe see.

for the first time, this being the eighth chapter of the second season of "Arrow"; "The Scientist" Let the Barry Allen introduction to this universe see. Oliver tells Barry that he is using several pieces of his essence to make the paragon stand together in the Speed ​​Force keeping them safe from antimatter and informs him that you will have to find them using the memories of the greatest victories and defeats that the heroes have faced

Barry is transported to another scenario reminiscent of STAR Laboratories where he finds nothing more, nothing less with the barry allen (Ezra Miller) of the DC Extended Universe or Worlds of DC, seen prominently in the film “Justice League” (2017) with small appearances in Batman v Superman Y Suicide Squad and with an upcoming stellar film to be released in 2022.

Both sprinters have an exciting and fun where they react to each other, resulting in an interesting dialogue:

Ezra's Flash tells Grant Gustin that if his costume is a cosplay and if he likes a photograph, this is an obvious joke difference between the quality of costume design of the sprinters between both media; film and television as well as being one of the most common criticisms of the costume design of the DC characters in the CW series.

Gustin's Barry tells Ezra's that he is also Flash, which leaves the latter puzzled. This is because in the film "Justice League" has not assumed his superhero name as such, this being an outstanding plot element of the character.

, this being an outstanding plot element of the character. Ezra's Flash reacts surprisingly when Gustin's tells him that what does this mean too? How is this possible? Here we can highlight some interesting meta-comments.

During hour two of the crossover Lex Luthor mentions that the multiverse is a path of aligned destinations giving an answer within the fiction of because the different versions of the characters are totally different people from each other.

The ephemeral encounter It is a unique and unprecedented event within the audiovisual productions of DC. Previously they had only had characters assuming different and even secondary roles with each new series and movie, also producers and filmmakers of both media had declared that there were no intentions to cross the characters of series and movies, but thanks to the ease granted by Warner and DC executives this has been possible.

. Previously they had only had , also producers and filmmakers of both media had declared that there were no intentions to cross the characters of series and movies, but thanks to the ease granted by Warner and DC executives this has been possible. In the case of this encounter between the Flash of two worlds or in this case media is a symbolic tribute to the meeting that Barry Allen had created in the silver era of comics with Jay Garrick, the Flash belonging to the golden age. This comic was The Flash Volume 1 # 123 in the year 1963.

to the meeting that Barry Allen had created in the silver era of comics with the Flash belonging to the golden age. This comic was The Flash Volume 1 # 123 in the year 1963. Before disappearing the Barry of Ezra says “I told Victor that this was possible” this is a mention to Victor Stone / Cyborg (Ray Fisher) also seen in “Justice League ” ; the friendship between both characters seems to have lasted after the events of the film

Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo) instructs Oliver Queen of how to use Specter's power to deal with the Antimonitor. We see Oliver use the characteristic hooded tunic that the character uses in the comics.

from " where frictions occur between Ray Palmer and Oliver Queen. Attesting this Kate says that as was Oliver in his early years. J’onn J’onzz arrives on a stage that assumes the shape of the airfield whose exterior façade resembles the Justice Hall of Super Friends and the DC Universe seen in the fourth episode of Legends of Tomorrow inside the crossover "Invasion" in 2016. J´onzz acts as a mediator between Kara and Oliver, the latter who initially had a distrust of Supergirl.

inside the crossover in 2016. J´onzz acts as a mediator between Kara and Oliver, the latter who initially had a distrust of Supergirl. We see John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) in a scene belonging to "Sara" second episode of the third season of "Arrow" when it was killed at the beginning of this story. Barry arrives at the site and revives Sara using her speed powers.

(David Ramsey) and (Katie Cassidy) in a scene belonging to "Sara" second episode of the third season of "Arrow" when it was killed at the beginning of this story. Barry arrives at the site and revives Sara using her speed powers. Barry arrives at a Speed ​​Force stage that assumes the shape of the stage seen in hour three of the crossover of "Elseworlds" of 2018 right in the final battle of the heroes against the Doctor Destiny / John Deegan who assumed the form of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) Inside this scenario Oliver Queen confesses to Barry that he made the pact with the Monitor to save life Flash and Supergirl, so that they could save the universe from the threat of the Antimonitor.

of 2018 right in the final battle of the heroes against the who assumed the form of (Tyler Hoechlin) Inside this scenario Oliver Queen confesses to Barry that Flash and Supergirl, so that they could save the universe from the threat of the Antimonitor. Kara, Lex Luthor and Ryan Choi arrive on the planet Maltus, here Lex Luthor is revealed to use the Book of Destiny to give yourself power projection powers similar to the powers you have Alexander Luthor Earth-3 Pre-crisis, which is a hero who fights the villains of the Crime Syndicate. This Lex dies in the first number of “Crisis On Infinite Earths” after saving his son, Alexander Luthor Jr.

Before Luthor betrays the heroes, he tells Supergirl that he will check the perimeter of the place to prevent attacks by "aliens and predators," this being a nod to the creatures that are the main movie sagas. "Alien" and "Predator"

Luthor manages to circumvent the defenses of Novu's laboratory and find him, when he arrives with him he informs him of the chaotic results that he will bring to the universe if he is successful with his experiment. Lex calls his alliance against Novu “The Brave in the Bold” (the brave and the bold) being this much a nod to the characteristic title to DC comics that present Team-Up stories between different characters, it is also an English word game that translates as "the brave and the bald."

that present Team-Up stories between different characters, it is also an English word game that translates as "the brave and the bald." This scene gives us to understand that Lex created a paradox for the future Monitor to bring to life, as it was seen at the end of the fourth season of "Supergirl" and that this had its role during the event.

While Kara faces Lex, Ryan Choi tries to convince the Novu Sea that he decides not to carry out his experiment to witness “the Dawn of Time” thus avoiding releasing the calamity that will destroy the multiverse.

Barry manages to transport all the paragons to the Antimatter universe in the "Dawn of Time", a lonely wasteland full of darkness . Here they meet face to face with Mobius, the Antimonitor and his army of Shadow Demons. Oliver appears before the paragones and tells them that the only place where the universe can be reborn is in "The Dawn of Time."

. Here they meet face to face with Mobius, the Antimonitor and his army of Shadow Demons. Oliver appears before the paragones and tells them that the only place where the universe can be reborn is in "The Dawn of Time." Oliver using Specter's power tells the paragons and encourages them to fight the army of shadows, he uses the term "rebirth" to save existence itself.

"Rebirth" in DC Comics is the name of the relaunch used by the publisher after the end of The New 52 as of May 2016, this stage it was characterized because it restored the DC Universe as it was before it changed after the events seen in the history of "Flashpoint" including the continuity itself.

in DC Comics is the name of the relaunch used by the publisher after the end of The New 52 as of May 2016, this stage after the events seen in the history of "Flashpoint" including the continuity itself. In the history of “Crisis On Infinite Earths” within the vignettes an army of heroes of various lands are transported to the "Dawn of the Times" to face the Antimonitor in the mother of all battles for the destiny of the universe.

Mobius declares to the heroes that despite having altered history, there are unalterable events Therefore, despite the changes made, this will not prevent Novu from carrying out his experiment and creating his opposite in any other alternate universe.

Therefore, despite the changes made, this will not prevent Novu from carrying out his experiment and creating his opposite in any other alternate universe. Batwoman, White Canary, Martian Manhunter, Lex Luthor, Flash and Ryan Choi fight the Shadow Demons. Specter / Oliver fights the Monitor.

During the battle Lex Luthor screams "If someone is going to dominate the universe that will be me" this being an allusion to the greed and narcissism typical of the character in comics, which is portrayed a lot in history “Blackest Night” from Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis which involved the different Green Lantern Corps and the rest of the DC Universe. In this story Lex gets a ring from the Orange Lanterns whose bearers must be beings with infinite greed.

in comics, which is portrayed a lot in history from which involved the different Green Lantern Corps and the rest of the DC Universe. In this story Lex gets a ring from the Orange Lanterns whose bearers must be beings with infinite greed. Specter / Oliver faces Antimonitor in an impressive demonstration of power, this being a direct tribute to the tremendous battle that both characters have in the "Crisis" maxi-series.

Under Oliver's instructions, the paragons use the piece of parchment that Lex took from the Destiny Book to channel their different qualities – courage, courage, truth, humanity, hope, love and destiny – and thus create the new universe.

to channel their different qualities – – and thus create the new universe. Before beating the Antimonitor, Oliver tells him "You have failed this universe," the characteristic phrase that Green Arrow has said to its worst enemies throughout its series. Mobius is destroyed.

Barry and Sara arrive next to the dying Oliver. In the sky of the antimatter universe A new universe begins to form. Queen tells her closest hero friends that the fate of the new world needs both of them. Oliver Queen finally dies.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 00: Hour 5

Kara Danvers wakes up in her apartment in National City and finds her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) in place. Disoriented tries to discover what happened after the battle in "The Dawn of Time". After talking with Alex, she thinks that everything that happened It was a dream.

When Kara enters the Internet to see the news we can see the headline and photograph of an informative story that tells a fight between the Girl of Steel and a white martian It happened recently. White Martians have been both antagonists and allies within the plot of "Supergirl" since its first season.

It happened recently. White Martians have been both antagonists and allies within the plot of "Supergirl" since its first season. Kara goes with next to Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) to the Nobel Prize ceremony, which is awarded to Lex Luthor, who unfortunately from Kara, is a model citizen in the eyes of the public, Lex hints at Kara that he also remembers the Crisis in Infinite Lands.

(Nicole Maines) to the Nobel Prize ceremony, which is awarded to Lex Luthor, who unfortunately from Kara, is a model citizen in the eyes of the public, that he also remembers the Crisis in Infinite Lands. When Kara wakes up disoriented and thinks that everything remains the same until she realizes the remarkable differences within the new land it is a direct tribute to Kal-L / Superman from Tierra-2, who also goes through the same thing after the restructuring of the universe during "Crisis" in the cartoons.

from Tierra-2, who also goes through the same thing after the restructuring of the universe during "Crisis" in the cartoons. During Lex Luthor's speech, he uses phrases like "Faster than a bullet" ,“Able to jump taller buildings” when it refers to superheroes and their role in the world. These descriptions were attributed to the Superman character in his first forays into the radio medium in 1938 in the serials known as “The Adventures of Superman” being a characteristic appointment that has remained with the man of steel throughout its history.

Kara realizes that Luthor is not only perceived by the public eye free of his crimes, he is also the head of the organization DEO. Alex Danvers explains that in this world Lex and her sister Lena (Katie Mcgrath) are their main supporters.

. Alex Danvers explains that in this world Lex and her sister Lena ( ) are their main supporters. J’onn J’onzz appears before Kara and informs him that also remember everything that happened , both agree that it is because they were also present in the battle against Antiminitor and given their status as paragons.

, both agree that it is because they were also present in the battle against Antiminitor and given their status as paragons. In the comics of "Crisis" all the heroes present in the battle against Antimonitor they are able to remember the events that happened before the fight, in the Arrowverse only a few, but thanks to the powers of J’onn J’onzz they manage to recover their memories.

that happened before the fight, in the Arrowverse only a few, but thanks to the powers of J’onn J’onzz they manage to recover their memories. The villain Weather Witch / Joslyn “Joss” Jackman (Queen Hardesty) seen repeatedly in the fifth season of “The Flash ” attack the National City pier. Barry Allen quickly arrives at the place and defeats her easily. Kara is surprised to see her friend in the place, since she continues to believe that both belong to different lands.

Marv Wolfman, comic book writer and the creator of the maxi-series of "Crisis On Infinite Earths" has a cameo like a fictional version of himself who asks for an autograph from Flash and Supergirl. This is funny since for his macro-event the screenwriter killed the steel girl and the scarlet sprinter at the climax of her story.

, comic book writer and the creator of the maxi-series of has a cameo like of himself who asks for an autograph from Flash and Supergirl. This is funny since for his macro-event the screenwriter killed the steel girl and the scarlet sprinter at the climax of her story. Marv tells the two heroes that these they have always formed alliances , even with other heroes such as Legends and Batwoman, the latter being a metacomment to the incorporation of Gotham's heroine in the crossover "Elseworlds" of 2018.

, even with other heroes such as Legends and Batwoman, the latter being a metacomment to the incorporation of Gotham's heroine in the crossover "Elseworlds" of 2018. Sara Lance also wakes up in Star City and finds Ray palmer (Brandon Routh) at the bar where they were playing on bingo night at the beginning of the first episode of the crossover. J’onn J’onzz arrives promptly to return Palmer's pre-crisis memories.

(Brandon Routh) at the bar where they were playing on bingo night at the beginning of the first episode of the crossover. J’onn J’onzz arrives promptly to return Palmer's pre-crisis memories. Ray Palmer says he had a dream where he remembers an evil Batman, this being a reference to the old man Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) which is seen in hour two of the crossover.

Sara arrives at the Team Arrow bunker in Star City and finds there John Diggle (David Ramsey), Dinah Drake / Black Canary II (Juliana Harkavy) and Rene Ramirez / Wildog (Rick Gonzalez) they say that thanks to J’onn J’onzz they know everything that happened during the crisis.

(David Ramsey), (Juliana Harkavy) and (Rick Gonzalez) they say that thanks to J’onn J’onzz they know everything that happened during the crisis. Dinah mentions that Oliver has disappeared, they have even asked for help from Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) to use her computer skills to track it but this has not been possible.

(Emily Bett Rickards) to use her computer skills to track it but this has not been possible. Kara and Barry arrive with Team Arrow and catch up with what happened. Supergirl confirms the fusion of Earth 1 and 38 mentioning the presence of the news media agency Catco as well as Argo City, the planetoid that contains a small community of Krypton survivors.

Supergirl and Flash attend an emergency call in the center of Star City that is a Beebo giant that is terrorizing citizens. Beebo is a stuffed toy that has become an Easter egg and a recurring element in the series of Arrowverse, more prominently within "Legends of Tomorrow."

giant that is terrorizing citizens. Beebo is a stuffed toy that has become an Easter egg and a recurring element in the series of , more prominently within dand "Legends of Tomorrow." The last time we saw a screening of the giant Beebo at the end of the third season of “Legends of Tomorrow” titled “The Good, The Bad and The Cudly” when the Legends team manages to merge through magical totems to become a giant Beebo using magic totems to face the villain Mallus

Ray Palmer wearing his Atom suit arrives joins the heroes to face Beebo instead next to Mick Rory / Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) who was making an autograph signature of his novel "Rebecca" the skills as a writer of Rory we have also seen them throughout seasons three and four of "Legends". Batwoman / Kate Kane also arrives at the place to deal with the giant stuffed animal.

(Dominic Purcell) who was making an autograph signature of his novel "Rebecca" of Rory we have also seen them throughout seasons three and four of "Legends". Batwoman / Kate Kane also arrives at the place to deal with the giant stuffed animal. After taking care of Beebo the heroes They realize that this is a distraction. The group quickly finds that the person responsible is Sargon the sorcerer (Raul Herrera) who created the illusion to take advantage and rob a bank. This is easily defeated by Sara Lance who defeats him very angry for having taken the figure of Beebo to carry out his crimes.

Sargon the sorcerer has had several incarnations and identities within the DC comics appearing for the first time in All American Comics # 26 in May 1941, being a very skilled magician in his powers. In the comic de de "Crisis" He has a participation with the rest of the characters related to magic within the DC Universe.

in May 1941, being a very skilled magician in his powers. In the comic de de "Crisis" He has a participation with the rest of the characters related to magic within the DC Universe. Before confronting Beebo, Sara contacts Nate heywood (Nick Zano) and Ava lance (Jes Mcallan) who are on the Waverider ship in Washington DC. Sara asks her teammates if Behrad Tomaz (Shayam Sobhian), brother of Zari Tomas (Tale Ashe) still encounters the totems that formed Beebo's projection before. Behrad appears at the end of the fourth season of “Legends” taking Zari's place, this after having altered the timeline

Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) and Ava Lance (Jes Mcallan) who are on the Waverider ship in Washington DC. Sara asks her teammates if Behrad Tomaz (Shayam Sobhian), brother of Zari Tomas (Tale Ashe) still encounters the totems that formed Beebo's projection before. Behrad appears at the end of the fourth season of "Legends" taking Zari's place, this after having altered the timeline

When Legends and Team Arrow toast in the Bunker recalling Oliver, Rene Ramírez formally presents himself with Mick Rory and the first mentions that they also got to have “a Rory” in the team, being this Rory Reagan / Ragman who will briefly be part of Team Arrow. This appeared repeatedly during the fifth season of "Arrow."

Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) appears in the underground cave of Central City that gave way to the interdimensional lair of the Antimonitor, apparently after the restructuring of the universe This ceased to be Pariah and returned his Nash identity.

(Tom Cavanagh) appears in the underground cave of Central City that gave way to the interdimensional lair of the Antimonitor, apparently after the restructuring of the universe Nash is taken to STAR Laboratories and is attended by Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker). J’onn J’onnz arrives at the site and returns the pre-crisis memories to both of them. J’onnz criminalizes Wells for his actions that allowed the Antimonitor to be released.

(Danielle Panabaker). J’onn J’onnz arrives at the site and returns the pre-crisis memories to both of them. J’onnz criminalizes Wells for his actions that allowed the Antimonitor to be released. While Sara and Barry talk about how Oliver influenced their lives and their destinies, they are attacked by the Shadow Demons who are making systematic attacks on the paragons. Sara saves Ryan Choi and her baby daughter from the Shadow Demons, later along with The Team Arrow, The Team Supergirl, The Legends and Batwoman They gather to plan how to deal with the swarms of Shadow Demons whose invasion looms over Star City.

They gather to plan how to deal with the swarms of Shadow Demons whose invasion looms over Star City. Nash Wells confirms that the Antimonitor is alive due to the pattern of antimatter energy. Since the villain cannot be destroyed Ryan Choi and Ray Palmer suggest reducing it to the subatomic level, this being the way to overcome it.

Choi mentions the term "microverse" to designate the place to which the Antimonitor will be reduced at the subatomic level. The Microverse is the world of origin of the characters of the micronutas, a toy franchise whose comics have been published by several publishers such as Marvel Comics, Image Comics and IDW Publishing.

is the world of origin of the characters of , a toy franchise whose comics have been published by several publishers such as Both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the comics The Microverse is now called the Quantum Kingdom since the term "microverse" is exclusively related to the franchise The Micronautas, Which is owned by Paramount Pictures. This being the reason why Ray Palmer after hearing the name mentions that they may have problems with the registered trademark, this being another meta comment within the crossover.

Supergirl, Flash, Batwoman, White Canary, Superman, Alex Danvers, Martian Manhunter, Dreamer, Wildog y John Diggle se reúnen para hacer frente al ataque de los Demonio Sombra, tras un choque inicial los esbirros del villano se combinan para crear a Mobius, el Antimonitor.

La batalla de los héroes contra el villano ocurre en una locación llamada Gardner Pier que posteriormente se traslada al embarcadero Perez. Esto es un tributo al escritor Gardner Fox , uno de los escritores más prolíficos dentro de la historia del cómic norteamericano y al artista George Perez , co-creador de la maxi-serie “Crisis On Infinite Earths”.

, uno de los escritores más prolíficos dentro de la historia del cómic norteamericano y al artista , co-creador de la maxi-serie “Crisis On Infinite Earths”. Antimonitor adquiere un tamaño gigantesco y empieza a amenazar a los héroes. Durante la batalla climática en los cómics de“Crisis” el villano también se hace enorme para pelear contra los héroes en varias peleas.

De igual manera los Demonios Sombra en la historia de las viñetas, antes de lanzar su ataque total contra los defensores de las múltiples tierras, surgen tras una explosión de oscuridad total , mientras que en la adaptación de la historia de CW estos se fusionan para darle forma física a Antimonitor.

, mientras que en la adaptación de la historia de CW estos se fusionan para darle forma física a Antimonitor. Los Demonios Sombra atacan Laboratorios STAR donde son repelidos por Mick Rory y Killer Frost. Ambos recuerdan el ligero coqueteo que tuvieron durante el evento “Crisis On Earth X” en 2017.

en 2017. A la defensa en los Laboratorio STAR se une Black Lightning (Cress Williams) quien menciona que la comunidad Freeland, su hogar ahora está en la nueva tierra recién formada.

(Cress Williams) quien menciona que la comunidad Freeland, su hogar ahora está en la nueva tierra recién formada. Nash Wells, Ray Palmer y Ryan Choi terminan la bomba subatómica rápidamente con la ayuda de Barry. Éste la lleva al campo de batalla. Antimonitor está apunto de aplastar a Superman con sus propias manos. Supergirl decidida se lanza rápidamente al ataque contra el villano pero Ray Palmer usando su traje de Atom se adelanta indicándole que solo arroje la bomba.

El Antimonitor es reducido a nivel subatómico y los héroes ganan la batalla. La Presidenta de los Estados Unidos (Eileen Peede) informa al mundo sobre el ataque y del sacrificio de Oliver Queen. Team Arrow, las Leyendas, las hermanas Danvers junto con Kate Kane, Barry al lado Caitlin presencian el mensaje de la mandataria en televisión.

Vemos a John Diggle, junto su esposa Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) quien tras haber sido Harbinger , la emisaria del Monitor ha vuelto a la normalidad. Descubrimos que el nuevo universo recién formado la pareja tiene a sus dos hijos de vuelta John Jr. y Sara , esta última quien fuera borrada de la existencia tras el episodio de “Flashpoint” de la tercera temporada de “ The Flash” .

Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) quien tras haber sido Harbinger, la emisaria del Monitor ha vuelto a la normalidad. Descubrimos que el nuevo universo recién formado la pareja tiene a sus dos hijos de vuelta John Jr. y Sara, esta última quien fuera borrada de la existencia tras el episodio de "Flashpoint" de la tercera temporada de "The Flash".

esto dado las fotografías promocionales donde vemos a una chica desconocida junto con (Katherine Mcnamara). Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) llama a Superman en pleno vuelo y le informa que necesita ir a Metrópolis por sus dos hijos, esto deja sorprendido al hombre de acero. Tras la reestructuración del universo al parecer la super pareja tuvo no solo a su hijo John Kent, sino también a otro niño. Esto se verá en su serie ya confirmada próxima a estrenar.

Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) llama a Superman en pleno vuelo y le informa que necesita ir a Metrópolis por sus dos hijos, esto deja sorprendido al hombre de acero. Tras la reestructuración del universo al parecer la super pareja tuvo no solo a su hijo John Kent, sino también a otro niño. Esto se verá en su serie ya confirmada próxima a estrenar.

Las tierras que vemos son:

La nueva Tierra 2 donde vemos a los “sucesores” of the Sociedad de la Justicia de América los cuales aparecerán en la próxima serie de la plataforma streaming DC Universe “Stargirl”, tenemos breves vistazos a la protagonista titular Stargirl (Brett Bassinger) así como a S.T.R.I.P.E y los nuevos Wildcat, Hourman y Doctor Midnite.

<img class="aligncenter" title='Imagen de Oa en DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five"' src="https://blogdesuperheroes.es/wp-content/plugins/BdSGallery/BdSGaleria/91091_big.jpg" alt='Imagen de Oa en DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five"’> <img class="aligncenter" title='Imagen de Oa en DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five"' src="https://blogdesuperheroes.es/wp-content/plugins/BdSGallery/BdSGaleria/91091_big.jpg" alt='Imagen de Oa en DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five"’>

Tierra 12: Por medio de escenas de la “Green Lantern” de 2011 vemos la luz de un linterna surcar el espacio así como el planeta Oa, que ofrece un plano general del Cuerpo de Linternas Verdes así como de los Guardianes. Marc Guggenheim y Greg Berlanti, productores tanto de las series de DC de CW como de la plataforma DC Universe, trabajaron en este filme en calidad de guionistas.

Tierra 19: Hogar de Swamp Thing de la actualmente cancelada serie homónima de DC Universe, tenemos un breve cameo del protagonista titular sentado en su pantano bajo la lluvia.

Tierra 9: El mundo de los Titans de la también serie homónima de DC Universe, a través de material grabado pertenecientes a su primera y segunda temporada vemos a personajes como Raven/ Rachel Roth, Robin/Jason Todd, Hank Hall/Hawk y Dove/Dawn Granger.

Tierra 21: Hogar de la Doom Patrol, también perteneciente a la serie del mismo nombre de DC Universe, vemos a los cinco miembros principales del grupo: Robot Man, Cyborg, Negative Man, Elastigirl y Crazy Jane bailar alegremente en el jardín de la mansión Caulder, propiedad de The Chief, lider del grupo.

Colocar a la Doom Patrol y a los Titans en sus respectivos universos arregla las discrepancias entre los acontecimientos vistos en ambas series, aunque algunos miembros del reparto de actores si llegaron a repetir en sus correspondientes roles.

Tierra 96: vemos Superman Kingdome Come (Brandon Routh) volar sobre la tierra, este ha recuperado el amarillo en su emblema, abandonando en negro que representaba el luto y dolor por las pérdidas que sufrió en su vida. Vemos a este hombre de acero surcar la atmósfera del planeta de una manera muy similar a como hiciera el mítico actor Christopher Reeve en su serie de películas y como Routh también hiciera en “Superman Returns”.

La fusión de Tierra 1, 38 y la perteneciente a "Black Lightning" conforma “La Tierra Prime” . En los cómics tras la crisis la combinación de Tierra 1,2, S – Mundo de la Familia Marvel/Shazam! – y Tierra X – perteneciente a los Freedom Fighters – pasa a llamarse “Nueva Tierra”.

La fusión de Tierra 1, 38 y la perteneciente a "Black Lightning" conforma "La Tierra Prime". En los cómics tras la crisis la combinación de Tierra 1,2, S – Mundo de la Familia Marvel/Shazam! – y Tierra X – perteneciente a los Freedom Fighters – pasa a llamarse "Nueva Tierra".

Supergirl, Flash, Batwoman, Superman, Black Lightning, Martian Manhunter y White Canary se reúnen en el aeródromo de Laboratorios STAR cuya fachada exterior se asemeja al Salón de la Justicia de la serie animada de Hanna Barbera “Super Friends , visto con anteriormente en el crossover de 2016; “Invasion!”.

cuya fachada exterior se asemeja al Salón de la Justicia de la serie animada de Hanna Barbera “Super Friends , visto con anteriormente en el crossover de 2016; “Invasion!”. La liga de héroes rinde tributo a su compañero caído Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Barry Allen revela ante el grupo una mesa redonda con sillas para los siete héroes, cada una con el emblema de cada con sus compañeros justicieros y los siete toman el aeródromo de Laboratorios de STAR como su nuevo base de operaciones. Los héroes deciden permanecer unidos para hacer frente a amenazas y enemigos que individualmente no podrían enfrentar.

El episodio termina con la revelación de que el aeródromo de Laboratorios STAR albergaba en una jaula al mono extraeterrestre Gleek, mascota de los Wonder Twins-Zan y Jayna-, los cuales tuvieron su introducción en la serie animada “The All New Super Friends Hour” también escuchamos una versión del tema de esta mítica y popular animación de entre finales de los años 70 hasta mediados de los ochenta.

