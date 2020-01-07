Referee Alberola Rojas's past comes to light on television

Javier Alberola Rojas, First Division referee, has become the protagonist of social networks in recent hours due to a video of his past that has become very viral.

Javier Alberola Rojas, today referee of First Division, before participant of Next and part-time comedian. Thank you @APM For this little jewel, I hope to find your full participation. pic.twitter.com/BwJsmf28l3 – Nacho. (@ Nacho5Barrio) January 6, 2020

In that video, the referee of Ciudad Real appears on the TV show 'Next' in 2010, a program in which participants tried to find a partner.

In that appearance, which has brought to light the program 'APM', Alberola Rojas treat a girl with little education to which he orders "to run to catch a bus".