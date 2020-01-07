Sports

Referee Alberola Rojas's past comes to light on television

January 7, 2020
Edie Perez
Javier Alberola Rojas, First Division referee, has become the protagonist of social networks in recent hours due to a video of his past that has become very viral.

In that video, the referee of Ciudad Real appears on the TV show 'Next' in 2010, a program in which participants tried to find a partner.

In that appearance, which has brought to light the program 'APM', Alberola Rojas treat a girl with little education to which he orders "to run to catch a bus".

