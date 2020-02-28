Reese Witherspoon's next series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Reese witherspoon, from his television adventure with 'Big Little Lies' or 'The Morning Show', it seems that he has liked the small screen, and is responsible for producing one of the series of this 2020, based on the literary success of 2019 'Everyone wants Daisy Jones', written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The novel introduces us to Daisy Jones & The Six, one of the most famous groups of the 70s (in fiction, of course, because they do not exist) and its rise and fall, in addition to offering a portrait about such a turbulent decade in the United States.

Scott Neustadter Y Michael H. Weber, the prolific professional couple behind successes like ‘(500) days together’, ‘Under the same star’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’, will act as showrunners in this television adaptation of Reid's novel, alongside Reese Witherspoon herself, although it is not yet known if the actress will also have any role in the series, which will star Sam Claflin and Riley Keough.

Theo Wargo

Everyone knows Daisy Jones & The Six: The band's album 'Aurora' came to define the era of rock 'n' roll in the late seventies, and a whole generation of girls wanted to grow up to be Daisy. But nobody knows the reason behind the group's split on the night of their final concert at the Chicago Stadium on July 12, 1979 … until now. Daisy is a girl who comes of age in Los Angeles in the late sixties, sneaks into clubs on the Sunset Strip, sleeps with rock stars and dreams of singing in Go Go Whiskey. Sex and drugs are exciting, but it's rock 'n' roll that he loves the most. By the time he is twenty, his voice is noticeable and he has the kind of carefree beauty that makes people go crazy.

The series has no release date but this 2020 will come from Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, you can get the novel published in Spain by Blackie Books.

Blackie books Everyone loves Daisy Jones Blackie books

amazon.es € 21.75



