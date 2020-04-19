Redondo reviews in AS the famous heel of Old Trafford: "My relationship with Real Madrid is eternal"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Sunday April 19 are met 20 years of one of the most emblematic plays in the history of the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid: the famous Fernando Redondo's heel at Old Trafford.

⚽🤩 20 years have passed since one of the most emblematic plays in the history of the Champions League and Real Madrid: Fernando Redondo's heel at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/EIn9wttMXx – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 19, 2020

Holy Wednesday. Second leg of the quarterfinals after a 0-0 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid needed to storm the 'Theater of Dreams', a impregnable field in a year and a half in Europe. Little more to say that United came from proclaiming itself champion of Europe at the Camp Nou.

After going 0-1 at the break with a goal from Roy Keane in his own goal, Raúl, with a double in just seven minutes, put an almost final 0-3. The third, a goal from the Real Madrid player who would not go down in history, as the indelible memory was undoubtedly 0-2.

Redondo rode on the right wing and with a subtle touch threw a heel spout at Berg, hurried bottom line, endured the arrival of Raúl and the seven pushed the ball to empty goal. Beckham and Scholes made up the result but it would be Real Madrid who would take the tie and, later, the Champions.

Interview at AS

Fernando RedondoAfter the 20th anniversary of this meeting, he chatted with Diario AS to review everything that happened in the match and all the news from Madrid and the coronavirus.

Redondo recalled the entire play at AS. "It seems incredible to me that 20 years have passed. I remember well the play that begins in our own field, pressured by the Manchester players, I receive from Roberto Carlos, I play with Savio who returns me with class above the head of Gary Neville and He started forward, lying on the left wing. In one against one the heel was a technical resource, a moment of inspiration. He had not done it professionally before, but with some frequency when he played in Argentinos Juniors. For me it was important to lift my head and pause to see Raúl arrive at the far post and finish in goal"

In addition, he also highlighted three very striking aspects that rarely happen in football: the recognition of the rival public, the opponent and even the referee. "It was a great football match, back and forth. They had a very good team, they were the current champions and they had not lost their home in the Champions League for more than a year. Old Trafford is a fantastic setting. I remember perfectly that once After the game, when we were leaving for the locker room, everything the public fired us standing up applauding even though their team had been eliminated. I enjoyed that spirit of understanding the game. "In addition, he was also asked about the words of Alex Ferguson who came to say about his heel. 'What does that player have in his boots, magnets? ' and the referee, Pierluigi Collina, who recognized that it was one of the most beautiful plays I had ever seen on a soccer field. "Two huge details that are part of that beautiful memory."

All sports news