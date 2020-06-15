Redo of Healer: Tsukiyo's violent, cruel manga will receive an anime adaptation

Share it:

If you are tired of the usual fantasy in which the protagonist helps the people and becomes a hero, then we have excellent news for you. In fact, a few moments ago it was confirmed that Redo of Healer, the manga revenge in which the protagonist is transformed from a submissive character to a real sadist without mercy, will receive an anime adaptation.

For those who do not know it, remember that the work, known in Japan with the title Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi, is part of a new line of "manga revenge" in which the protagonist, betrayed by people he trusted, turns into a complete psychopath. The synopsis of Redo of Healer reads as follows: "Keare, one of the inhabitants of the Kingdom of Jioral, is chosen by Princess Flare and named "Healer Hero". Happy with his new title, Keare soon discovers that his class is actually despised by everyone, and he is wildly beaten, subdued and humiliated by Flare herself and the other heroes. After being betrayed, Keare manages with one last effort to go back in time, thanks to a mysterious ability that appeared in the moment of need. Turning into a merciless sadist, Keare begins to prepare his atrocious revenge".

Redo of Hero is not a manga for everyone. The torture scenes of the protagonist go from moments of humiliation to real sadism, in which the protagonist is forced to live with a collar and suffer abuse from his companions. The situation does not improve after the jump back in time, since Keare, now completely changed, returns the favor with interest.

Takuya Asaoka (Senran Kagura Shinovi Master) will direct the anime at the animation studio TNK, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Vita da Slime) will write the screenplay. Junji Goto (High School DxD) is in charge of character design. The anime will debut in 2021.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by the plot? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other news, we remind you that the new anime of Shaman King and the adaptation of Edens Zero will also arrive next year.