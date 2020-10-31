Redo of Healer: first trailer for the most cruel, unfair and provocative anime of 2021

The website dedicated to Redo of Healer, the crazy work born from the pen of Rui Tsukiyo, recently released the official trailer of the anime adaptation coming in 2021. The series looks like one of the most violent of the new year and, net of important complaints, it will surely leave tens of thousands of spectators speechless.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Redo of Healer is part of a new manga subgenre that exploded in the second half of 2010, focusing mainly on the themes of betrayal and revenge. Unlike the classic “revenge manga” like Berserk, Vinland Saga or Monster, this new subgenre gives less importance to the plot and instead focuses on the personality change of the protagonist, who goes from hero to real sadist without mercy.

The protagonist of Redo of Healer is Keare, a common inhabitant of the kingdom of Jioral named “Healing Hero” by Princess Flare. After receiving her new title and unlocking healing abilities, Kaere reluctantly discovers that her class is loathed by everyone, heroes and inhabitants of the kingdom. The protagonist is therefore constantly subjected to humiliation and acts of extreme violence from the princess and the other heroes, until one day she finds a way to reverse time and go back to the beginning of the story.

The scenes shown in Redo of Healer are extremely explicit, and the protagonist’s revenge has often been the subject of discussion by the fanbase. Given the very nature of Tsukiyo’s work, it will be interesting to see how the anime handles the most controversial scenes.

Takuya Asaoka (Senran Kagura Shinovi Master) directs the anime press TNK studio, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Girls’ Last Tour, Life of a Slime) writes the script based on the original work. Junji Goto (High School DxD) draws the characters, while the music is curated by Kenji Fujisawa (Baki, Baki-Dou). The anime will debut in January.

What do you think of it? Will you be following Redo of Healer? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for more recent series, however, we recommend that you take a look at our list of the best autumn anime of 2020.