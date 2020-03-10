Reddit crowns the "Waifu of 2019", the final scoreboard and winner

Share it:

Over the weekend, users of the Subreddit Anime (nearly 1.5 million members) finally elected the winner of the tournament for the "Best female character of 2019"The competition, which started immediately after the conclusion of the Reddit Anime Awards 2019, saw 32 participants from 17 different TV series confront each other.

There final between Kaguya Shinomya and Chika Fujiwara ended with the victory of the first, with a difference of about 800 votes. Between this tournament and other minor polls, the protagonist of Kaguya-sama: Love is War won a total of 18 comparisons out of 18, reaching the record achieved in 2018 by Mai Sakurajima (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai). The showdown between the two ended with the victory of the second, triumphant with 52.6% of the total votes. The final scoreboard for the "Best Waifu 2019" tournament is visible at the bottom of the article.

Reddit has once again shown his love for series of Aka Akasaka, which surprisingly conquered the entire Top 3 of the most voted female characters. Fourth place for Shinobu Kocho, the insect pillar in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

And what do you think of it? What was your favorite? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more details on the anime instead, we refer you to the recent news related to the release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2.