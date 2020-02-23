Entertainment

Reddit crowns the best souls of 2019, all the winners

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Over the weekend all the winners of the were revealed on Reddit r / Anime Awards 2019, the awards given by the gigantic user of the Anime Subreddit (almost 1.5 million members) to the best Japanese series last year. Surprisingly, it is not among the winners Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Below you can read all the winners for each category. We remind you that the jury and the audience cast two separate votes.

Anime Film of the Year

  • Jury: Non Non Biyori: Vacation
  • Audience: Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel II

Anime of the Year series

  • Jury: Huggto! Precure
  • Audience: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best Original Anime Series

  • Jury: Sarazanmai
  • Audience: Sarazanmai

Anime series – Action

  • Jury: Mob Psycho 100 II
  • Audience: Mob Psycho 100 II

Anime Series – Adventure / Fantasy

  • Jury: Vinland Saga
  • Audience: Vinland Saga

Anime – Comedy series

  • Jury: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  • Audience: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Anime series – Drama

  • Jury: Beastars
  • Audience: Beastars

Anime – Romance series

  • Jury: O Maidens in Your Savage Seasons
  • Audience: O Maidens in Your Savage Seasons

Anime series – Slice of Life

  • Jury: Non Non Biyori: Vacation
  • Audience: Ascendance of a Bookworm

Anime series – Thriller / Mystery

  • Jury: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2
  • Audience: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best Animations

  • Jury: Mob Psycho 100 II
  • Audience: Mob Psycho 100 II

Best Character Design

  • Jury: Aikatsu Friends!
  • Audience: JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

Best Opening

  • Jury: Wasteful Days of High School Girl
  • Audience: Domestic Girlfriend

Best Ending

  • Jury: Sarazanmai
  • Audience: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Best voice actor

  • Jury: Chikahiro Kobayashi – Legoshi in Beastars
  • Audience: Daisuke Ono – Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best voice actress

  • Jury: Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  • Audience: Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Best Soundtrack

  • Jury: Run with the Wind
  • Audience: Carole & Tuesday

No prizes from the western public for the winner of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 therefore, while the Attack of the Giants, Mob Psycho 100 and Kaguya-sama: Love is War continue to receive love. As far as the characters are concerned, Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho) and Askeladd (Vinland Saga), chosen respectively by the jury and audience as "Best protagonists of a drama series". As for the Comedy genre, it triumphs instead in unison Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War). At the bottom of the article you will find the link to read all the winners.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with users? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to read the ranking of the best 100 manga according to the Reddit audience!

