Reddit crowns the best souls of 2019, all the winners

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the weekend all the winners of the were revealed on Reddit r / Anime Awards 2019, the awards given by the gigantic user of the Anime Subreddit (almost 1.5 million members) to the best Japanese series last year. Surprisingly, it is not among the winners Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Below you can read all the winners for each category. We remind you that the jury and the audience cast two separate votes.

Anime Film of the Year

Jury: Non Non Biyori: Vacation

Audience: Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel II

Anime of the Year series

Jury: Huggto! Precure

Audience: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best Original Anime Series

Jury: Sarazanmai

Audience: Sarazanmai

Anime series – Action

Jury: Mob Psycho 100 II

Audience: Mob Psycho 100 II

Anime Series – Adventure / Fantasy

Jury: Vinland Saga

Audience: Vinland Saga

Anime – Comedy series

Jury: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Audience: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Anime series – Drama

Jury: Beastars

Audience: Beastars

Anime – Romance series

Jury: O Maidens in Your Savage Seasons

Audience: O Maidens in Your Savage Seasons

Anime series – Slice of Life

Jury: Non Non Biyori: Vacation

Audience: Ascendance of a Bookworm

Anime series – Thriller / Mystery

Jury: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Audience: Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best Animations

Jury: Mob Psycho 100 II

Audience: Mob Psycho 100 II

Best Character Design

Jury: Aikatsu Friends!

Audience: JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

Best Opening

Jury: Wasteful Days of High School Girl

Audience: Domestic Girlfriend

Best Ending

Jury: Sarazanmai

Audience: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Best voice actor

Jury: Chikahiro Kobayashi – Legoshi in Beastars

Audience: Daisuke Ono – Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan 3 – Part 2

Best voice actress

Jury: Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Audience: Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Best Soundtrack

Jury: Run with the Wind

Audience: Carole & Tuesday

No prizes from the western public for the winner of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 therefore, while the Attack of the Giants, Mob Psycho 100 and Kaguya-sama: Love is War continue to receive love. As far as the characters are concerned, Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho) and Askeladd (Vinland Saga), chosen respectively by the jury and audience as "Best protagonists of a drama series". As for the Comedy genre, it triumphs instead in unison Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War). At the bottom of the article you will find the link to read all the winners.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with users? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to read the ranking of the best 100 manga according to the Reddit audience!

Below you can read all the winners for each category. We remind you that the jury and the public cast two separate votes.