Reddit Anime Awards: the public votes the best anime of 2020, here are all the winners

The Anime subreddit, with approx 2.2 million registered users, recently crowned the best anime of 2020 in what was one of the biggest fan votes of the last year. Below you will find the list with all the winners of the annual edition, chosen by tens of thousands of voters.

Anime Movie of the Year

Jury: Ongaku

Public: KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson

Anime Series of the Year

Jury: Chihayafuru 3

Public: Re: Zero 2

Anime Series / Film – Action

Jury: Akudama Drive

Public: Akudama Drive

Anime Series / Movies – Adventure / Fantasy

Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Public: Re: Zero OVA

Anime Series / Movies – Comedy

Jury: Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2

Public: Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2

Series / Film Anime – Drama

Jury: Chihayafuru 3

Public: Violet Evergarden Gaiden

Series / Film Anime – Romance

Jury: Ride Your Wave

Public: OreGairu 3

Series / Film Anime – Slice of Life

Jury: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Public: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Series / Film Anime – Suspence

Jury: Re: Zero 2

Public: Re: Zero 2

Best Protagonist – Drama

Jury: Taichi Mashima –Chihayafuru 3

Public: Subaru Natsuki –Re: Zero 2

Best Protagonist – Comedy

Jury: Misaki Shokuhou –A Certain Scientific Railgun

Public: Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2

Best Antagonist

Jury: Hyakunosuke Ogata –Golden Kamui 3

Public: Echidna – Re: Zero 2

Best Animations

Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Public: The God of High School

Best Character Design

Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Public: Akudama Drive

Best Opening

Jury: Good-bye – Bungou to Alchemist

Public: Kaikai Kitan –Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Ending

Jury: Lost in Paradise – Jujutsu Kaisen

Public: Lost in Paradise – Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Voice Actor

Jury: Tomokazu Seki – Gilgamesh in Fate Grand/Order

Public: Aoi Koga –Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2

Best Soundtrack

Jury: Dorohedoro

Public: Tower of God

The final ranking is extremely different from that of the Crunchyroll Awards seen a few days ago, in which the public vote weighed about 30%. Of course The Attack of the Giants 4 was not votable, given that to be eligible the souls had to have broadcast most of the episodes during 2020.

What do you think of it? Do you agree with the public vote? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we remind you once again that Anime Japan 2021 will start next March, and that all the participants in the official internships have recently been revealed.