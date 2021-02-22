Reddit Anime Awards: the public votes the best anime of 2020, here are all the winners

The Anime subreddit, with approx 2.2 million registered users, recently crowned the best anime of 2020 in what was one of the biggest fan votes of the last year. Below you will find the list with all the winners of the annual edition, chosen by tens of thousands of voters.
Anime Movie of the Year
- Jury: Ongaku
- Public: KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson
Anime Series of the Year
- Jury: Chihayafuru 3
- Public: Re: Zero 2
Anime Series / Film – Action
- Jury: Akudama Drive
- Public: Akudama Drive
Anime Series / Movies – Adventure / Fantasy
- Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings
- Public: Re: Zero OVA
Anime Series / Movies – Comedy
- Jury: Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2
- Public: Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2
Series / Film Anime – Drama
- Jury: Chihayafuru 3
- Public: Violet Evergarden Gaiden
Series / Film Anime – Romance
- Jury: Ride Your Wave
- Public: OreGairu 3
Series / Film Anime – Slice of Life
- Jury: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Public: Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Series / Film Anime – Suspence
- Jury: Re: Zero 2
- Public: Re: Zero 2
Best Protagonist – Drama
- Jury: Taichi Mashima –Chihayafuru 3
- Public: Subaru Natsuki –Re: Zero 2
Best Protagonist – Comedy
- Jury: Misaki Shokuhou –A Certain Scientific Railgun
- Public: Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2
Best Antagonist
- Jury: Hyakunosuke Ogata –Golden Kamui 3
- Public: Echidna – Re: Zero 2
Best Animations
- Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings
- Public: The God of High School
Best Character Design
- Jury: Pokémon: Twilight Wings
- Public: Akudama Drive
Best Opening
- Jury: Good-bye – Bungou to Alchemist
- Public: Kaikai Kitan –Jujutsu Kaisen
Best Ending
- Jury: Lost in Paradise – Jujutsu Kaisen
- Public: Lost in Paradise – Jujutsu Kaisen
Best Voice Actor
- Jury: Tomokazu Seki – Gilgamesh in Fate Grand/Order
- Public: Aoi Koga –Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2
Best Soundtrack
- Jury: Dorohedoro
- Public: Tower of God
The final ranking is extremely different from that of the Crunchyroll Awards seen a few days ago, in which the public vote weighed about 30%. Of course The Attack of the Giants 4 was not votable, given that to be eligible the souls had to have broadcast most of the episodes during 2020.
What do you think of it? Do you agree with the public vote? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we remind you once again that Anime Japan 2021 will start next March, and that all the participants in the official internships have recently been revealed.