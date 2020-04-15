Red Skull is so much scarier in this official Avengers: Infinity War art

Share it:

When actor Ross Marquand replaced Hugo Weaving in the role of Red Skull, there was not much difference between the two versions because of the post-production that this villain requires to have a look close to that of the comics.

This might not have been the end result if we take a look at a concept art that artist Constantine Sekeris made for Avengers: Infinity War when I worked at Marvel Studios under Ryan Meinerding.

This version of the character is much more terrifying than the guardian of the soul gem that we see in the last two Avengers movies, since he appears with his body much more in sight, revealing how decrepit he has been after his encounter with Captain America and his friends.

The desasaplander who created the final version of Red Skull for Infinity War and Endgame was Rodney Fuentebella, who recently also published this other alternative desasapland that he made during the pre-production of these films.

This is another Fuentebella desasapland for this character, in case you still doubt the countless turns they make in productions of this type in the style of each of their characters to try to find a unique entity that does not stray too far from the comics but that if it were distant enough to feel like stories with its own personality.

The story of Red Skull goes a long way and we recently discovered why the redeemed villain will never be able to touch the gem that eternally protects.