‘Red One’ Makes Waves: Johnson and Evans Lead $200M Holiday Blockbuster’s Global Launch

As your entertainment correspondent bringing you the latest from Hollywood, I’m excited to share breaking news about one of this holiday season’s most anticipated releases. ‘Red One’, the $200 million action-packed Christmas adventure, is making its grand entrance into international markets with impressive projections.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans headline this festive blockbuster, which Warner Bros. is rolling out across 75 international markets this week. Starting in the UK, Korea, and Spain, the movie kicks off what promises to be an exciting global release strategy.

The numbers are looking promising. Industry experts predict the film will bring in $25–30 million in its international opening weekend. To put this in perspective, it’s tracking similarly to Johnson’s previous family hit “Jungle Cruise,” which pulled in $26 million in comparable markets during its launch.

The movie’s journey to theaters is particularly interesting. Originally planned for streaming on Amazon, strong test screenings prompted Amazon MGM Studios to pivot to a theatrical release. This shows the studio’s confidence in the film’s potential to draw crowds to theaters.

However, not all markets will get to enjoy the film on the big screen right away. France and Turkey won’t see a theatrical release due to their strict streaming rules. In France, movies must wait 17 months before hitting streaming platforms—a wait time that didn’t fit with Amazon’s plans.

The early response has been mixed. While Rotten Tomatoes currently shows a 40% rating, the film’s appeal to key demographics remains strong. Teen boys are particularly excited, with older females and males also showing significant interest. We anticipate similar enthusiasm from young male viewers in the international market.

The film isn’t just relying on star power. It’s getting the full premium treatment with IMAX and PLF (Premium Large Format) screenings, though these will be short-lived, as “Gladiator” is set to take over these premium screens next week.

The starstudded cast isn’t sitting idle. The Red One team, including Johnson, Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and Bonnie Hunt, along with director Jake Kasdan, kicked off their promotional tour with a world premiere in Berlin, followed by appearances in the UK.

Looking ahead, the film faces some tough competition. Expected to perform well, Sony’s “Venom: The Last Dance” is likely to maintain its top spot in international markets this weekend. The upcoming weeks will also see the release of female-focused titles like “Moana 2” and “Wicked,” making the holiday movie season particularly competitive.

For audiences in North America, the wait won’t be long. Projections suggest a $36 million opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada for the film, scheduled for release on November 15.

This ambitious holiday action movie represents a significant gamble for Amazon MGM Studios, with its $200 million budget and shift from streaming to theatrical release.

Whether this Santa Claus caper will deliver the Christmas miracle the studio is hoping for remains to be seen, but with its star power and marketing push, it’s certainly positioned to make an impact at the global box office.

Stay tuned for more updates as this holiday blockbuster continues its worldwide rollout.