Red Notice, The Rock ready to return to the set: the filming of Netflix has been announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Blocked by several messengers for reasons well known to all, the shooting of Red Notice is finally ready to start again with the new security measures. Confirmation comes from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who revealed the return date on set via a video message on Instagram.

"We go back to work. Disciplined, cautious and optimistic. Like many of us here in the United States and around the world, going back can be a difficult decision that requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety" explained the actor, who produces the Netflix movie through his Seven Buck Productions. "I am happy to announce that our Red Notice production will resume next month in mid-September. Thanks to our extraordinary Netflix partners who have been by our side to provide the safest and most determined" quarantine bubble "possible for our production team. "

The star, who will appear in the action alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, then made good luck to his team: "I have confidence in our security and execution strategy, but we will also be ready to change procedures on the spot. Stay healthy and do well on your way back to work, my friends. Good luck! And to all my crew of hard workers, get ready because we go back to work. See you on set. "

With a budget of around $ 130 million, Red Notice is the most expensive movie ever funded by Netflix. However, the record will soon be surpassed by The Gray Man, the expected blockbuster of the Russo brothers starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber on his third collaboration with Johnson afterwards A spy and a half is Skyscraper, Red Notice at this point it should arrive on Netflix during 2021.