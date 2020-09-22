Red Hulk will lash out at Cap in the new Captain America comic

One of the Hulk’s fiercest enemies, the Red Hulk, is about to return to the pages of the Marvel Universe to face Captain America. Steve Rogers and Thunderbolt Ross will face off in Captain America # 26.

General Thunderbolt Ross is one of the key figures in this comics series; deemed dead, in fact Red Hulk secretly remained behind the scenes. To anticipate this sensational battle we thought the cover of the comic, illustrated by the artist Alex Ross.

The return of Thunderbolt Ross will mark a clash that will remain in the annals of enthusiasts. Given the difference in size and strength, Captain America will have to use his shield and play cunning, or simply hope for the intervention of some other hero, such as the Iron Patriot who fights alongside him.

Unlike the heroic counterpart, Red Hulk is endowed with a marked tactical intelligence; a calculating character but at the same time endowed with an extraordinary inhuman strength. For Captain America it seems like a literally impossible mission.

Thunderbolt Ross appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War and made his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Actor William Hurt will return to lend his face to this fearsome creature in the film dedicated to Black Widow.