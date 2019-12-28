Red Dead Redemption on PC: Take-Two sues the authors of the fan made Remaster

Share it:

After threatening to bring suit against the authors of Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project, Take-Two decides to sue the developers of the unofficial Remastered PC of the open-world blockbuster of Rockstar Games.

DamnedDev himself is the news, the author of this amateur project created starting from the work done by the programmers of thePlayStation 3 PC emulator known as RPCS3, as well as by those who created Xenia, L'Xbox 360 emulator. According to Jonathan "DamnedDev" Wyckoff, Take-Two's attorneys would have decided to Sue he and his collaborators to protect the company's interests on RDR's intellectual property and prevent the distribution of unauthorized software from drastically modifying the contents of the company's video games, affecting the original vision of its developers.

In the intentions of the authors of the Red Dead Redemption Remaster PC, in fact, there was not only that of ensuring full compatibility of the game on PC without the help of console emulators but also, and above all, theintroduction of new elements such as high definition textures, advanced particle effects, more refined polygonal models and a revised interface according to the use of the mouse and keyboard, as well as the possibility of changing the resolution.

The lawsuit filed by Take-Two has already prompted the authors of the Damned Enhancement Project to declare the development of the PC conversion of Red Dead Redemption concluded on all the main forums and on the social profiles of the respective authors: we do not know, however, if this decision will be enough to get him away specter of the legal battle against the lawyers of the American gaming giant.