Red Dead Redemption 2: uninspiring data on Epic Store during the month of exclusivity

According to the data provided by SuperData, Nielsen's company that analyzes the progress of the digital market, during the month of exclusive on the Epic Games Store the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been very successful.

Let's take a small step back: the western masterpiece was launched on PC on November 5: thesingle third-party platform it was hosted immediately Epic Games Store, which could sell it exclusively for a whole month, or until December 5, when Red Dead Redemption 2 has also landed on Steam. During all this time, it should be noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 was also sold through the proprietary Rockstar Game Launcher platform.

Well during the month in question they were sold 408 thousand copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 through Epic Games Store. A certainly substantial quantity, but not up to a game that as of 30 September 2019 had 26.5 million copies distributed on console. According to SuperData, the data is indicative of a "modest interest" by gamers.

The company notes that during the first month of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, Borderlands 3 managed to sell 1.78 million copies: it must be said, in any case, that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been sold since from the beginning also through Rockstar Game Launcher, and that the reduced period of exclusivity could have caused many players to wait for the arrival of the game on Steam.