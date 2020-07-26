Red Dead Redemption 2: solved one of the biggest mysteries of the game

Share it:

Have you ever heard the sounds of a battlefield galloping from the parts of Bolger Gate, west of Saint Denis, in Red Dead Redemption 2? Well, know that the screams, the gunshots and the trampling of the horses were not the result of your imagination.

The players have been talking about it since the launch of the game, which took place almost two years ago, but only in these days has it been possible to trace the truth. The RedDeadUnderworld youtuber, for starters, dug through the game files bringing to light all audio files related to this ghost battle which took place during the Civil War, and collected them all in the video that you can view at the opening of the news.

Motivated by this discovery, a Reddit user known by the nickname MonsterTheKing55 also managed to find a way to trigger the sounds of battle within the game, an event hitherto considered completely random as well as rare. The player has placed himself at a specific point in the abandoned church in Bolder Gate (sitting on a window) and got to hear the ringing of the bell a midnight during one storm: See for yourself in the movie reachable via the link at the bottom. The event, therefore, can be safely replicated, provided that the three requirements (church window, storm, midnight) above are respected. Now you too can hunt the ghosts of the Civil War in Red Dead Redemption 2.