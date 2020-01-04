Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch? Spanish shop lists it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As reported by colleagues from WCCFTech, the Spanish video game store Instant Gaming has decided to include the Nintendo Switch version of Red Dead Redemption 2 in its digital catalog.

The new page added by the curators of the Spanish store for the Switch edition of RDR 2 also features one cover with the Nintendo console logo and the indication of 2020 as a hypothetical exit period for the security.

The surprising presence of the Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch Spanish gaming site on the shop is linked inevitably to the discovery of the icon Controller Pro files between the PC version of Rockstar western masterpiece, although in this case it could all be easily explained by the compatibility of the same switch pad with Steam.

The possible arrival of RDR 2 on the hybrid console of Nintendo would represent a real technological miracle, despite the fact that the Kyoto house has already accustomed us to porting considered "impossible" as that of The Witcher 3 on Switch or, in 2020, of DOOM Eternal e The Outer Worlds.

Net of problems related to the significant performance difference between the Nintendo console and the remaining platforms of this generation, one of the most difficult obstacles to overcome by Rockstar Games to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 of Switch could be that of the game File size: on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, in fact, the western adventure of Arthur Morgan and the multiplayer module of Red Dead Online require more than 100GB of hard disk space. That the rumors of the Switch version of RDR 2 should also be read as a function of rumors from Macronix on the production of memories to make 64GB Switch cartridges in 2020?