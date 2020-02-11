Red Dead Redemption 2 looks like SimCity with the mod that recreates the miniature effect

Share it:

The youtubers who manage the Red Dead Online Guides fan made channel take advantage of the latest camera mods of Red Dead Redemption 2 to unhook the view of Arthur Morgan and make a splendid video that makes the Rockstar western block border look like a sort of "Miniature SimCity".

Taking advantage of the optical principles and techniques of Tilt-Shift photography, the authors of this video have taken the most representative villages, natural scenarios and settings of the main campaign of Red Dead Redemption 2 giving it an exquisite "diorama effect".

With the right shot, the accelerated movement of the non-playing characters and the perfect choice of weather and ambient light conditions, the effect recreated by the youtubers is truly suggestive and allows us to appreciate once again the incredible work done by Rockstar Games in shaping the western dimension of RDR 2.

In addition to the video above, at the bottom of the news you will also find images that we have taken from the movie to better represent the work done by the modders of the open world masterpiece of the Large R. Did you also know that two-headed skeletons have appeared in Red Dead Online in recent days?