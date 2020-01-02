Red Dead Redemption 2 listed for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

A boat could soon be news that sounds like real madness. However, having seen The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch, we know that anything is possible. The fact is that, if a couple of days ago a texture of the console remote was leaked in the files of the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, today they have directly listed a Switch version of this Rockstar Games title.

As they have commented from Nintenderos, it has been the Instant Gaming store that has listed Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch recently. Specifically, through its official website and through a complete file. You can see it on the page itself, at the end of the news.

In any case, not only can we see the boxart that this version would have on Nintendo Switch, but on top of that, Instant Gaming gives users the option to register to a notification system. According to this, the store will notify us when the pre-purchase of the game is available.

However, the most surprising thing of all is that, as you can see in the screenshot above, the estimated release date is 2020. If this version is finally confirmed, it would mean that Rockstar Games has been working on it for some time. Anyway, as always in these cases, we will have to treat the information as a rumor.

Sources: Nintenderos / Instant Gaming