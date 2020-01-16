Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One on offer at 29 euros on Amazon!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you still have to recover Red Dead Redemption 2, on Amazon.it you have the option to purchase it for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One less than 30 euros, a very affordable price. Will you take advantage of the discount?

To be precise, the game is on sale in 29.99 euros in retail formats intended for both Microsoft and Sony consoles, offer valid only for the standard version of the game (and not for the collector's edition).

Red Dead Redemption 2 Discounts and Offers

This is certainly a good opportunity to purchase the game Rockstar Games on consoles, paying it at the lowest price ever seen since the time of the offers dedicated to Black Friday. Will you take the opportunity to dive into the wilderness of the Far West as Arthur Morgan on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

The offer is valid while stocks last, so we advise you to hurry before it is too late to take advantage of this convenient offer.

On this occasion, remember that Red Dead Redemption 2 it is also available on PC (via Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam) and Google Stadia.