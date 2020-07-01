Red Dead Redemption 2: Arthur's voice reveals the details of a cut mission

Share it:

Although almost two years have passed since the debut on the shelves of Red Dead Redemption 2, new information about the game and content that failed to make it through development continues to emerge.

During a recent interview with Gamespot microphones Roger Clark, the official voice actor of Arthur Morgan, explained that during the work on the game there was also a particular mission in which the protagonist, accompanied by Dutch, he had to board a train from Boston to teach a group of students a lesson bounty hunters. Unfortunately, however, the mission did not reach the high quality standards of Rockstar Games and was therefore eliminated during construction. This statement therefore suggests how the developers wanted to include a series of minor missions in the game that could entertain the player and at the same time increase longevity, unfortunately, however, many of these were not then implemented in the final version of the title.

