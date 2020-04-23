Red Dead Redemption 2 announced for Xbox Game Pass

Share it:

After launching GTA V on the Xbox One Game Pass now Rockstar raises the ante and adds no more and no less than Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Microsoft subscription service, currently only on consoles.

The game will be ready from May 7 but you can download it now. "We know we've surprised you with this one, so get your Xbox Game Pass app out and preload the game now"

The bad news is that one nail pulls out another nail and Red Dead Redemption 2 will replace Grand Theft Auto V, which is leaving the service on May 7, so you have until then to play one last game if you haven't bought it.

There is no release date for the game, so it is difficult to know exactly when he will say goodbye to the catalog if he ends up doing so. GTA V entered on January 3 and leaves on May 7, in case you want to count the time you have to spend the game (assuming they are going to repeat the play).

In the case of GTA V we did not see it in the PC catalog and we do not expect to see this game that was recently part of our report on titles that can make your graphics card suffer a lot.