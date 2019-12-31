Red Dead Redemption 2: an image of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller has been found

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While analyzing the PC version files of Red Dead Redemption 2 For PC, Twitter user Tez2 has found the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller icon, clearly made with the style that distinguishes the graphic elements of the western epic of Rockstar Games.

The discovery, as easily imaginable, has undergone went around the internet, galvanizing the players in possession of the hybrid who would very much like to be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on their console. After all, there are several titles deemed unsuitable for Nintendo Switch after a superficial evaluation and then arrived with conversions that border on the miraculous, such as the recent The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 really about to land on Nintendo Switch? Although this unannounced version has already appeared in the Target retailer price lists last March, it is much more likely that it is going to arrive, or at least has been evaluated, support for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for the PC version of the game. But what do you think about it? You can view the pad icon at the bottom of this news. Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Rockstar Game Launcher.