Red Dead Redemption 2: a mod introduces Hot Coffee in memory of GTA San Andreas

February 13, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
The modders Unlosing and Jedijosh920 have created a very particular mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 that takes up what happened with Hot Coffee, old mod of GTA San Andreas which generated quite a few scandals at the time.

In Hot Coffee players were able to access a mini game in which the protagonist could stage sexual intercourse with more or less naked busty girls. As mentioned, there have been numerous controversies and Rockstar Games ended up in court for not having blocked the mod, despite not having developed or approved this modification in any way.

The Hot Coffee mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Nexus MOD, once installed it is possible have intimate relationships in some facilities such as Valentine Saloon, Saint Denis Saloon and Strawberry Hotel / Welcome Center. The mod is not currently particularly explicit since the characters keep their clothing and linens, but the developers have promised the arrival of decidedly more hot changes.

READ:  Vigor: the free to play available only on Xbox receives the first season pass

The download of the Hot Coffee Mod it is recommended only for adult players, as a notice on Nexus MOD also reports, we advise you not to proceed with the download in case this type of content is not to your liking.

