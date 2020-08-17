Red Dead Online: what is Seth Briars doing among the hidden files of RDR 2 multiplayer?

Share it:

The latest datamining operations conducted by Red Dead Online fans revealed the presence of several inactive files dedicated to Seth Briars, the curmudgeonly treasure hunter crossed by John Marston throughout the story of the first chapter of Red Read Redemption.

The architect of this discovery is the Twitter user known as Videotech: RDR fan reports that the data referring to Seth's presence in the Red Dead Online Frontier they are not from the latest update of Rockstar's blockbuster open world but, yes, they are hidden in the game files since 2018.

According to the dataminer, the inactive files that lead back to the figure of Seth Briars would have been added with one of the very first updates made by Rockstar in late 2018, after the Red Dead Online servers opened.

Within the inactive data of the additional package "mp001" it is also possible to trace the polygonal model of the bounty hunter and well 47 dialog files that should have involved Seth, his alter-ego in Red Dead Online and any additional characters. The only conclusion reached by the dataminer who made this discovery, therefore, can only be that of having brought to light the portions of code concerning a free update of Red Dead Online which, although originally foreseen by Rockstar, was postponed and definitively set aside for a reason unknown to us.