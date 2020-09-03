Red Dead Online, spotted the Milk Coyote: news for the Naturalists of the West

Share it:

After sighting a legendary banded alligator in Red Dead Online, a new and rare creature joins the wildlife of the virtual western universe.

Near the city of Blackwater, Naturalists of rank 5 or higher can now engage in a new hunt. Residents have in fact reported the presence of a mysterious coyote with white fur and clear, bright eyes. Renamed “Milk Coyote“, the animal does not seem to be solitary: an entire herd has in fact settled in the area.

To try their hand at the creature, players will need to interact with Harriet at his shop. Those who will complete the sighting mission, can take advantage of a 40% discount on items for Beginner or Promising Naturalists. Pick up a sample of the Milk Coyote, on the other hand, will allow you to receive a 40% discount on items of any Role of Expert rank. Alternatively, players who attack the Milk Coyote can bring it fur to Gus Macmillan and get a new overcoat. Ready to hunt for Legendary Animals in Red Dead Online?

In the Rockstar Games game, however, there is no news only for Naturalists. Playing one of the featured modes in the (Extreme) Shooting Series of the week will, for example, allow you to receive RDO $, Gold Bars and Double XP. Venturing into the title lands later in the week will also grant players a free shirt (rank 15 or lower) of their choice.