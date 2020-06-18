Red Dead Online: Rockstar blocks the hack to summon KKK racists

Share it:

From the Polygon columns, Rockstar Games confirms that it has activated itself to block any function accessible to Red Dead Online hackers that allowed them to evoke the characters of the KKK in the multiplayer frontier of RDR2.

The representatives of the videogame giant with striped stars thus demonstrate the closeness of the Large R to movement Black Lives Matter and, in response to a request for clarification from Polygon reporters, they reiterated that Red Dead Online no longer allows this kind of racist-based cheat, without providing further comments on the interventions carried out.

In recent weeks, several fans of the Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer sector have witnessed the invasion of hooded people representing the group of white supremacists of the Ku Klux Klan. The blocking of this particular category of cheat by hackers follows the intervention made by Rockstar already at the launch of RDR 2, when users of the first hour realized that taking it out on the KKK did not diminish Arthur's Honor.

