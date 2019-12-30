Technology

Red Dead Online, Outer Wilds and Star Citizen live on Twitch this week

December 30, 2019
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

What has just started is certainly a particular week, interspersed with the New Year and its eve, however we at Everyeye.it are ready to keep you company on Twitch also in the next seven days with a schedule that includes many appointments.

Below the complete list of transmissions (subject to change) scheduled from Monday 30 December to Sunday 5 January

Monday 30 December

  • 5:00 pm – Red Dead Online
  • 9.30 pm – Call of Duty Modern Warfare in the company of Kikachan87

Tuesday 31 December

Thursday 2nd January

  • 5:00 pm – The Outer Wilds
  • 21:00 – Destiny 2 in the company of Giorno Gaming

Friday January 3

  • 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
  • 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Remember Me feat Be_Frankie

Saturday 4th January

  • Warcraft 3: Reforged in the company of SchiacciSempre

Sunday 5 January

We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.

READ:  AT&T & Spotify are Teaming for Free Music - Spotify Premium

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.