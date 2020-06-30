Red Dead Online offers triple rewards in the Showdown mode

Share it:

Clashes are always an opportunity to get money and honor in Red Dead Online, especially thanks to the Showdown modes and this week's Highlight Series, Arms Race, which offer triple rewards until July 6th.

Keep your business running smoothly. Do not miss the opportunity to stock up, especially if you have an entrepreneurial activity: supplies for Merchants and supplies of macerate for Distillers they are free for the whole week. If you want to launch yourself into the world of commerce, know that the Butcher's Table is available at a discount of 5 Gold Bars.

Collectors who will recover the Quarter dollar of 1792, a bottle of Old Tom Gin and the Ring with Aubrey onyx, delivering them to Madame Nazar and thus completing the Veteran collection, will be richly rewarded by the itinerant seller both in terms of reputation and in monetary terms.

Discounts of the week

In this week's event, you will find hard time during your raids: do not be caught off guard:

-40% on all firearms

-50% on melee weapons

-50% on throwing weapons

-60% on ammunition

-40% on the Notes

Free weapon oil

Twitch Prime

Link your Social Club account to your Twitch Prime account and redeem your benefits on Twitch Prime to receive $ 1,000 RDO and these free monthly benefits:

Discount of 5 gold bars on the butcher table to start the role of trader

Rewards for 6,000 XP from Merchant

-40% on a horse

-40% on a stall box

-40% on a shotgun

50 Incendiary buckets -40% on a stall box

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as part of Red Dead Redemption 2.