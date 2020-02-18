Red Dead Online offers many bonuses on bounty hunter activities

Share it:

All Bounty Hunters of the Frontier will be happy to know that this week Red Dead Online offers many bonuses on their favorite activities. All Bounty Hunting missions, including the ten legendary Bounties, and Free Roam events dedicated to Bounty Hunters provide 50% PE of the role more until February 24th.

Even those who want to test themselves by challenging other gunslingers in the Showdown mode will receive 50% more XP for the whole week. The new featured series is Team arms race, in which players are called to make their way into an increasingly small battlefield full of horses, weapons and armor.

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog includes one series of discounts on items dedicated to bounty hunters, including the variants for Bounty Hunters of the Schofield Revolver and the Bolt-action rifle with rifled barrel, and 30% less on the LeMat Revolver and on the repeating smooth-bore Rifle. Recall that delivering the wanted still alive can increase your earnings: this week you can also take advantage of the 30% discount on the reinforced Lasso to make it impossible for any criminal to escape.

PlayStation Plus members will receive 3 Macerate Supplies and 3 Merchant Supplies for free. In addition, Red Dead Online players with a Twitch Prime account linked to Rockstar's Social Club will get the Collector's Bag and the polished Copper upgrade for the still free of charge.