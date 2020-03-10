Red Dead Online: New rewards and discounts arrive this week

Share it:

Good news for lovers of Red Dead Redemption 2 in general and Red Dead Online in particular. Rockstar Games has announced many new features for the online and independent mode of the game. That way, this week will come new rewards, advantages and even discounts to the game. Then we tell you all the details.

For starters, Rockstar has confirmed that they will reward players regardless of their level. Therefore, until next April 6, they will distribute various rewards to outlaws and justices of all kinds. Then we leave you with the complete list of awards and advantages. Always, depending on the level reached.

Level 10 : Get a free bow and a 5 gold bullion discount on the bounty hunter license.

: Get a free bow and a 5 gold bullion discount on the bounty hunter license. Level 20 : Get a 50% discount on the shotgun and revolver you prefer.

: Get a 50% discount on the shotgun and revolver you prefer. Level 30 : Get a free machete and a 50% discount on the repeat weapon you choose.

: Get a free machete and a 50% discount on the repeat weapon you choose. Level 40 : Get a 40% discount on a stable in the stable and on the horse you prefer.

: Get a 40% discount on a stable in the stable and on the horse you prefer. Level 50 : Get a free change of appearance for your character, a 50% discount on the coat you want (below level 15) and a 40% discount at a tent for your camp.

: Get a free change of appearance for your character, a 50% discount on the coat you want (below level 15) and a 40% discount at a tent for your camp. Level 60: Get a free Navy Revolver, a 40% discount on a dog for camp, another 50% discount on a stable in the stable and 5 free liquor mix refills.

On the other hand, gunmen should also take advantage of the great 40% discount on revolver, repetition and rifle ammunition that will be available to everyone. As if that were not enough, PlayStation Plus members will receive the three skill cards they choose for free.

Oh, and Red Dead Online players who link their Twitch Prime account with the Rockstar Games Social Club account, will receive the collector's bag, the upgraded polished copper still and a 5-level liquor reward, all for free .