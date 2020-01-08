Red Dead Online: new clothing items, role bonuses and much more

Share it:

The holidays are now behind, but Red Dead Online does not stop updating to provide its players with many new items and unmissable bonuses. Let's discover all the news of the week.

To begin with, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog it is enriched with a new selection of items, including some permanent additions such as the Rivera hooded tunic, the McCrum trousers, the Palma and Baldock hats, the Kelley boots and the Pico sandals. The Boutell Hat and the Leavitt Jacket are now available in stores, but these will remain available only for a limited period of time. For cowboys who love to test their stamina, there is a new one series with manual aim in evidence which gathers all the Conquest modes, including Hostile Territory, Invasion, Scribe, War Loot and All in Smoke.

There is also no shortage of generous bonuses: aspiring smugglers who reach Rank 3 as a distiller before January 13 will receive a exclusive coloring for Kelley Boots. In addition, 500 XP of the Role can be obtained by flavoring a batch of moonshine, which will allow you to sell it at a higher price. This week, by selling a game of medium intensity moonshine, you can get a 30% discount on any Norfolk Trotter.

Those who have not yet entered the world of distillation can take advantage of one 25% discount on the price of all Distiller huts and property shifts. At the same time, Traders can take advantage of a 40% discount on Beginner and Promising items of their Role, such as the Stew Pot and the Medium Delivery Cart.

Players who verify the email address associated with the Social Club account and activate 2-step verification will receive a discount on the Outlaw Pass, items for Bounty Hunters, Traders and Collectors and a free Kladruber horse. Players who have linked their Social Club account with Twitch Prime will receive the Collector's Bag and the Enhancement in polished copper still, both for free.