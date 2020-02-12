Red Dead Online is updated: Valentine's Day-themed news, special bonuses and PS Plus gifts

Share it:

Players traveling through the prairies of the Wild West of Red Dead Online can now access a selection of new special content released by Rockstar Games.

The software house, recently abandoned by co-founder Dan Houser, has in fact published a new update, which brings with it several bonuses and special contents. In particular, in full climate from Valentine's day, the character of Madame Nazar will offer you the opportunity to complete the Lovers collection sending her a Berlandiera lyrata, the gold and diamond ring and the Due di Coppe tarot card. In return, your character will receive a lavish reward.

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog instead it welcomes a series of new items, both permanent and temporary, which can be purchased from any tailor in the game world or be ordered by mail. Also provided for a 40% increase in XP characters and roles through participation in role-playing activities. In particular, the initiative involves Distillers, Bounty Hunters, Traders and Collectors. Among other numerous bonuses, we point out the possibility for i PlayStation Plus members to receive three supplies of macerate and three supplies for the Merchant free of charge.

In closing, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a special dedicated to the profession of Distiller in Red Dead Online.