Red Dead Online is tinged with horror: two-headed skeletons attack players!

The reports of Red Dead Redemption 2 players are multiplying on social networks and on the main gaming forums, who, exploring the Red Dead Online multiplayer frontier, report having been attacked by a disturbing two-headed skeleton: what is going on?

Based on the testimonies collected on portals such as Reddit and ResetEra, we learn that an increasing number of players in the multiplayer sector of RDR 2 claims to have had to fight against one two-headed skeleton. In confirmation of this unusual appearance, on the net we already find several videos that testify to the appearance of these creatures in the most disparate areas of the free roaming map.

As suggested by the community of Red Dead Redemption 2 fans who populate the pages of Reddit, behind this mysterious wave of two-headed monsters should be hidden the activity of hackers or some amateur programmer managed to integrate their mod into Red Dead Online addressed exclusively to the singleplayer sector of the Rockstar Games blockbuster western. There are also those who, always looking at the hacker scene, view this initiative as a sort of "horror-colored protest" for the failure of Undead Nightmare to arrive in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Let us know with a comment what you think about it and if, in case, you have also come across this host of creatures of the night.