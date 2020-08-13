Red Dead Online is full of bugs and glitches: Rockstar restores an old update

Share it:

In light of the serious Red Dead Online bugs and glitches encountered by users since the last update, Rockstar Games decides to roll back an old update while investigating the causes that led to these problems.

The confirmation of the happened rollback it came directly from Rockstar, with a message shared through its own channels official support of Red Dead Redemption 2 where they explain that "An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and fix connection errors unintentionally introduced a number of problems, including additional connection errors, limited animal respawn, difficulty opening posse, inability to enter the barracks by Moonshine and other errors on PS4 and Xbox One ".

As a consequence of these numerous problems reported in recent days by the explorers of the Multiplayer Frontier of RDR 2, Rockstar has so decided to "revert to the previous version on those platforms, restoring the update that was initially launched on July 28. This should fix the latest reported issues and improve stability. In the meantime, we will continue to work to eliminate any remaining issues through future updates.".

